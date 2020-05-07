Sections
Home / Tech / MediaTek Helio G85 gaming chipset with HyperEngine tech launched

MediaTek Helio G85 gaming chipset with HyperEngine tech launched

MediaTek’s Helio G85 SoC features two ARM Cortex A-75 processors clocked up to 2Hz and six Cortex-A55 processors clocked up to 1.8GHz.

Updated: May 07, 2020 14:41 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kul Bhushan, Hindustan Times

MediaTek launches new gaming chip (REUTERS)

MediaTek is gradually beefing up its mid-range and high-end processors lineup. After much talked about Dimensity lineup, MediaTek has launched a new member to gaming chipset series – Helio G85.

The core focus for the new gaming chip is to deliver a better battery life while managing the resources – key necessity for any gaming-focused device or phone that aspires to be a hit among the gaming enthusiasts. The chipset is powered by the company’s HyperEngine technology. Other key focuses of the new chip are AI camera, inertial navigation for better and accurate location information, and dual 4G SIM support.

ALSO READ: MediaTek Helio G70 gaming chipset for budget phones launched

“MediaTek’s HyperEngine combines various technologies to enhance the overall gaming experience by enabling sustained performance and longer gameplay. With HyperEngine’s performance optimization features, gamers can expect smoother performance in heavy-loading game engines, demanding scenes and intense gameplay, along with intelligent dynamic management of CPU, GPU and memory according to active measurements of power, thermal and gameplay factors,” said the company in a release.

“Additionally, the Helio G85’s connectivity enhancements deliver faster response times between the smartphone and cell tower, providing more reliable connectivity. Users can simply defer calls while gaming without the data connection dropping,” it added.



ALSO READ: MediaTek Dimensity 1000 5G processor enables AV1 video codec for better streaming

In terms of specs, MediaTek Helio G85 comes with an Arm Mali-G52 GPU. It has eight cores featuring two ARM Cortex A-75 processors clocked up to 2Hz and six Cortex-A55 processors clocked up to 1.8GHz.

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 9 is set to be one of the first phones to run on MediaTek’s new gaming chipset. The Redmi Note 9 comes with a 5,020mAh battery, 6.53-inch display with full HD+ resolution, 48-megapixel AI quad camera, and 13-megapixel selfie camera, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB storage.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

11 dead in Vizag gas leak, Andhra CM announces Rs 1 crore compensation: Latest updates
May 07, 2020 15:09 IST
NDRF’s chemical and biological team to asses Vizag gas leak
May 07, 2020 15:33 IST
Vizag gas leak: AP Police shares ‘milk & banana’ formula to neutralise the effect
May 07, 2020 15:40 IST
Taliban-linked Haqqani network, not just ISKP, plotted Kabul gurdwara strike: NDS
May 07, 2020 10:20 IST

latest news

I’d have been stuck in India alone without my family: Gippy Grewal
May 07, 2020 15:38 IST
‘Shocked and saddened’: South Korean envoy on gas leak at Andhra chemical plant
May 07, 2020 15:34 IST
Odisha posts highest single-day surge in Covid positive cases
May 07, 2020 15:32 IST
Scientists hunt for genetic key to virus vulnerability
May 07, 2020 15:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.