Messenger Rooms support coming to WhatsApp: Here’s how the feature may work

WhatsApp may soon support Facebook’s new Messenger Rooms with direct shortcuts within the application.

Already part of the latest beta update for the Android version, WhatsApp will feature the shortcut in the attachment where other features like document, gallery, audio, location, and contact appear, according to WABetainfo.

Once the user taps on Rooms, WhatsApp will show a prompt explaining how the feature works. It’s worth noting that WhatsApp will direct you to Messenger platform instead of joining the room within the app.

“Create a room in Messenger and send a link to group video chat anyone, even if they don’t have WhatsApp or Messenger,” the prompt reads.

Here’s how the Rooms shortcut may look like ( WABETAINFO )

It also points out that the Messenger Rooms calls are secured by Messenger’s encryption and privacy controls but don’t support the end-to-end encryption. Voice and video calls on WhatsApp are end-to-end encrypted which makes it difficult for anyone except the sender and receiver to the access the message.

Apart from the attachment area, you will see the Rooms shortcut in the calling tab. Once the user taps on the call, WhatsApp asks users to select the contacts to create a Room. Once everything is ready, WhatsApp prompts users to open Messenger.

Note that the integration is still under development and may not be the final look of the Messenger Rooms integration.