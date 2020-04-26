Mi 10 Youth 5G display details revealed ahead of launch

Xiaomi is gearing up for another event in China on April 27. The company has already confirmed Mi 10 Lite launch. Xiaomi is also teasing Mi 10 Youth 5G for the upcoming event. Ahead of release, Xiaomi has been dropping some big hints about the features through a slew of teasers.

The latest teaser focuses on the display quality of the device. As spotted by GSMArena, Xiaomi’s Mi 10 Youth 5G will sport Samsung’s Super AMOLED display. The phone is confirmed to feature 4,300,000:1 contrast ratio and HDR 10+ support. Mi 10 Youth 5G is also expected to come with 180Hz touch sampling rate. The screen refresh rate is said to be 60Hz.

In other news, Xiaomi has confirmed the Mi 10 Lite 5G China variant will have Snapdragon 765G processor. The phone is said to come with MIUI 12 out-of-the-box.

According to reports, Mi 10 Lite will have 6.57-inch AMOLED Truecolour display which will also support in-screen fingerprint sensor. It features 48-megapixel quad-camera and 16-megapixel selfie camera. It will run on a 4,160mAh battery with 20W fast charge.