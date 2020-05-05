Microsoft delays dual-screen Surface laptop planned for holiday to focus on Windows 10X

Microsoft Corp. delayed the introduction of a foldable, dual-screen Surface laptop that had been planned for the holiday season, saying it will focus the new Windows 10X operating system on single-screen devices like tablets and notebook PCs.

“Single-screen devices will be the first expression of Windows 10X that we deliver to our customers,” Panos Panay, chief product officer of Windows and devices, wrote in a blog post on Monday. “We will continue to look for the right moment, in conjunction with our OEM partners, to bring dual-screen devices to market.” The post confirms reporting from last month on the postponement of the dual-screen laptop, code-named Neo, from publications like ZDnet.

Microsoft, which unveiled the device at an event in October, didn’t provide an update on the dual-screen phone that it revealed at the same time. That product, code-named Duo, will run Google’s Android software rather than Windows. Panay said Microsoft will provide additional updates for Windows developers at its Build conference later this month, which is being held online.

“The world is a very different place than it was last October when we shared our vision for a new category of dual-screen Windows devices,” Panay wrote. “As we continue to put customers’ needs at the forefront, we need to focus on meeting customers where they are now.”

The Surface Neo laptop Microsoft showed off last year had a 360-degree hinge and two 9-inch screens so it can open like a book or like a laptop. The device has a removable, flipable keyboard, which magnetically seals to the back of the device, along with a pen.