Microsoft is offering free repairs for ‘mysterious’ Surface Laptop 3 screen cracks

Launched last year in October, some of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 devices have been facing issues (Amazon)

Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 3 was launched last year in October and since then, a few users have reported cracks on the laptop screen for “no discernible reason”. After complaints started rolling in, Microsoft initially said that is was “investigating” the issue in February this year, and now they have explained a possible cause for these cracks and have offered free repairs.

“We have investigated claims of screen cracking on Surface Laptop 3 and have determined that, in a very small percentage of cases, a hard foreign particle may cause a hairline fracture in the glass that may seem to appear unexpectedly or without visible cause,” Microsoft said in a support document.

“If you believe your Surface Laptop 3 is experiencing this issue, you are encouraged to contact our Microsoft Support to initiate a repair free of charge during the warranty period of the device,” the company added.

Microsoft has also said that “if you previously paid for a repair that you believe should be covered by this new policy, you can contact Microsoft support to potentially get a reimbursement”.

If any of you picked up a Surface 3 and have been facing this issue, you know what to do.