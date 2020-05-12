Sections
Home / Tech / Microsoft launches ‘Back2Business’ solutions for SMBs in India

Curated for specific scenarios in different organisation sizes, these “Back2Business” solution boxes bring together offerings across Azure and Modern Workplace.

Updated: May 12, 2020 17:23 IST

By Indo Asian News Service | Posted by Shweta Ganjoo, New Delhi

The solution boxes come in four variants. (AP)

Microsoft on Tuesday announced the launch of new solutions designed to help Indian small and medium businesses (SMBs) maintain business continuity and embark on their Cloud adoption journeys amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Besides catering to near-term challenges through offerings around Windows Virtual Desktop and Microsoft Teams, there are solution packages designed to accelerate the Cloud adoption journeys of SMBs.

These are curated to help ramp up legacy systems, migrate workloads to Azure or modernise apps and websites, Microsoft said.



“The Back2Business Solution Boxes offer speed in deployment and usage and flexibility with pay-as-you-go pricing, along with our commitment to privacy and security,” Harish Vellat, Senior Director, Small and Mid-Corporate Business, Microsoft India, said in a statement.

The solution boxes come in four variants.

The “Starter” box is designed for small organisations that require remote working and collaboration solutions in a secure environment.

The “Booster” package is made for mid-sized businesses that need both online and desktop applications, customer management, backup service and a secure disaster recovery strategy.

The “Modern Business” is crafted for SMB customers who require a simple security foundation along with their productivity suite.

The “Advanced” solution is meant for SMBs that need advanced security capabilities, cost reduction and better infrastructure management.

