Microsoft opens registration for the Build 2020 dev conference

Microsoft is going to host its Build 2020 developer conference later this month. The annual developer conference this year will be held online only. Ahead of the event, Microsoft has announced some important changes to how the conference will be conducted. For starters, there’s no $2395 entry fees and will be available to anyone to register.

“While things will look a little different this year as we all absorb and adjust to new realities brought on COVID-19, we’re excited about Microsoft Build 2020, a 48-hour virtual event starting May 19 at 8 a.m. PT that will kick off with welcome remarks from Satya Nadella,” wrote Scott Hanselman - Principal Program Manager, Microsoft in a post.

Microsoft Build 2020 will be held from May 19 to May 21.

According to Hanselman’s post, the Build conference will be highly focused on the developers. This means there will be little limelight on consumer-centric products such as Windows or Office, CNBC notes in its report. Windows 10X may also not feature in this year’s Build.

The presentations are likely to be shorter than usual. According to TheVerge, Microsoft may ship a package to Build attendees through the post as it asks users for shipping address when the register for the event.

“We’re committed to support developers with cost-effective, efficient innovations that make people’s lives easier and better, especially in uncertain times. Today, we announced new lower pricing for Visual Studio Codespaces (formerly Visual Studio Online) so you can create cloud-hosted dev environments that are accessible from anywhere, from any device. Earlier this month, GitHub announced that all of its core features are now available for free to all users. You can expect more such announcements as we journey through Microsoft Build,” Hanselman added in the post.