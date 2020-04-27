Sections
Home / Tech / Microsoft plans to invest in Paytm: Report

Microsoft plans to invest in Paytm: Report

Microsoft is expected to invest $100 million (Rs 760 crore approximately) in Paytm.

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 16:31 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times

The discussions with Microsoft, as per the report, began last year when Paytm was in the middle of raising funds. (Reuters)

Microsoft is planning to pump cash in India’s fintech firm, Paytm.

According to a report by the ET Tech, Microsoft has had several talks with Paytm as the Noida-headquartered company is looking at raising funds in order to go toe-to-toe with others like Google Pay, PhonePe and Amazon Pay in the sector.

The Redmond-based company is expected to invest $100 million (Rs 760 crore approximately) in Paytm, which is in extension to $1 billion that payments company had announced to raise last year.

The discussions with Microsoft, as per the report, began last year when Paytm was in the middle of raising funds. The company couldn’t participate in the process last year and hence it is planning on pumping in cash in the India’s payments company now.



Both Microsoft and Paytm have said that they don’t have a comment on the matter yet.

As far as Microsoft is concerned, the company so far as focused on expanding the presence of its cloud, Microsoft Azure, in India. Back in 2017, the company announced a deal with Walmart-owned Flipkart that entailed the e-retail platform using Azure as an exclusive public platform. Last year, the company announced an exclusive partnership with Reliance Jio which entailed Azure being used for solutions being developed for small and medium businesses in India. In addition to that, the partnership also entailed Azure powering data centres set up by Jio in India.

Now, if the new report is indeed correct, it would be Microsoft’s first major investment in India outside its cloud infrastructure.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Won’t lose a single rupee’: Govt clarifies after cancelling Chinese Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 18:41 IST
At meet with chief ministers, PM Modi’s 5 clear messages on Covid-19 battle
Apr 27, 2020 17:06 IST
‘Shame and disgust’: Rahul Gandhi amid row over cost of Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 16:48 IST
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Apr 27, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

Boris ‘refuses to risk second major outbreak’, urges patience over lockdown
Apr 27, 2020 19:12 IST
Hasmukh: HC seeks Netflix response on plea to stop airing Vir Das show
Apr 27, 2020 19:12 IST
Mumbai cop who was denied admission in 4 civic hospitals dies of Covid-19
Apr 27, 2020 19:11 IST
Northern industries body for staggered opening of economy from May 3
Apr 27, 2020 19:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.