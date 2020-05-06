Sections
Microsoft’s Forza Street is now available on Android, iOS

Users who register till June 5 will get a 2017 Ford GT along with in-game credits and gold.

Updated: May 06, 2020 14:18 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Marcia Sekhose, Hindustan Times

Forza Street availability for Android and iOS was announced earlier this year during the Samsung Galaxy S20 launch. (Forza Street)

Microsoft’s most popular racing franchise ‘Forza Street’ is now available on Android and iOS. Microsoft had launched Forza Street on Windows 10 last year, and announced the availability for mobile earlier this year during the Samsung Galaxy S20 launch.

Forza Street is available on the App Store for iOS, and Google Play for Android users. The game is free to download and is almost 2GB. Microsoft also lets players maintain their progress using the Xbox Live sign-in option.

The mobile version of Forza Street is based in a street racing world featuring a narrative driven campaign, weekly ‘Spotlight’ events and limited time themed events as well. There will be weekly rivals events as well where players can compete with others within the same community.

Forza Street is also offering a launch offer for players who join the game till June 5. These players will get a 2017 Ford GT along with in-game credits and gold that can help them unlock new cars. There’s another offer exclusive for Samsung which stems from the company’s partnership with Microsoft. Players who download Forza Street from the Samsung Galaxy Store will get the 2015 Ford Mustang GT along with a custom Galaxy themed paint.



In addition to this, Galaxy S20 users will get the 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 with a custom Galaxy paint, in-game credits and gold.

