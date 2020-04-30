Sections
Home / Tech / Microsoft starts testing Apple iOS 13’s multi-window feature for Word, PowerPoint apps

Microsoft starts testing Apple iOS 13’s multi-window feature for Word, PowerPoint apps

The Redmond-based tech firm has started beta testing the support for multi-window for Word and PowerPoint for iPad apps.

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 18:16 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

This feature was introduced last year with iPadOS 13 and since then several developers have made their apps compatible with it. (Microsoft)

Microsoft is trying to make your iPad experience better and your work more productive by introducing the ability to open a single app twice with the multi-window feature. This feature was introduced last year with iPadOS 13 and since then several developers have made their apps compatible with it. This also makes Microsoft a late comer in a way. The Redmond-based tech firm has started beta testing the support for multi-window for Word and PowerPoint for iPad apps. So, this means you can work on two Word documents or PowerPoint presentations simultaneously.

The firm also explains how one can access this feature in different ways.

-Touch, hold, and drag a file from the Recent, Shared, and Open file list in the app to the iPad screen edge to open it side-by-side.

Also read: Microsoft brings ‘Office’ app to Android, iOS users: Here’s what it does



-In Word or PowerPoint, swipe up from the bottom of the screen and open the dock. Then touch and hold the same app’s icon and drag it off the dock to the left or right edge of the screen. Then tap the document to open it.



-In Word or PowerPoint, access the Recent, Shared, and Open views in the app start screen, tap the “…” menu for a file in the list, then tap Open in New Window.

Also read: We saw 2 years of digital transformation in 2 months, says Satya Nadella

The Office Insider program for iOS users with access for this feature can give a feedback or suggestions by navigating through Settings > Help & Feedback > Tell Us What You Like, or Tell Us What Can Be Better.

For now, there is no exact time frame as to when this feature will be reaching out to all the end users. But it might arrive soon since the testing has begun. To recall, Apple’s Craig Federighi did demo the Microsoft Word multi-window support during the WWDC 2019 conference.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 patients’ recovery rate climbs to 25.19% from 13% a fortnight ago
Apr 30, 2020 17:20 IST
Borders sealed, stopping infiltration of Covid-19 carriers our aim now: BSF chief
Apr 30, 2020 16:38 IST
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
Apr 30, 2020 11:12 IST
White House explains why it followed Indian PM on Twitter, then unfollowed
Apr 30, 2020 15:06 IST

latest news

Lockdown to continue in some or other form till vaccine for Covid-19 is invented, says Tripura CM
Apr 30, 2020 18:40 IST
New Zealand’s Nicholls donates World Cup final shirt
Apr 30, 2020 18:39 IST
Mumbra’s Kalsekar Hospital will admit Covid patients
Apr 30, 2020 18:35 IST
Italy PM Conte battles local leaders over Covid-19 lockdown
Apr 30, 2020 18:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.