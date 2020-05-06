Microsoft Surface Go 2, Surface Book 3, Headphones 2 and Earbuds launched

These new Surface laptops, tablets and audio products will be hitting the shelves in the US this month itself. (Microsoft)

Kicking off its Q2 2020, Microsoft has updated its line of Surface devices with a new Surface Book 3 laptop, affordable Surface Go 2 tablet, Surface Earbuds, Surface Headphones 2, Surface Dock 2 and USB-C Travel Hub. The company says these new hardware devices aim to “help you do what you need, from anywhere – a concept that has taken on new weight since we first started working on these products.”

Microsoft Surface Go 2

This is the company’s new portable 2:1 device that is focussed on delivering ‘value’ to users. Starting at $399 (roughly Rs 30,300), the tablet will be available in the US from May 12. This lightwieght tablet sports a 10.5-inch PixelSense display, improved battery life and is powered by the Intel 8th-gen Core M processor. You get Studio Mics dual microphone solution this time for better voice clarity, a 5MP front-facing camera and a new Camera app through which you can scan documents and whiteborads. There’s also a support for Surface Pen.

Microsoft Surface Book 3

The Surface Book 3 falls on the more powerful and pricier side of the spectrum as it starts at $1,599 (roughly Rs 1,21,000) and will go on sale in the US from May 21. The highlight of the laptop is its improved battery life, which is claimed to deliver up to 17.5 hours worth of juice on a single charge. That’s also 50% more than what Surface Book 2 is claimed to deliver. Coming in 13-inch and 15-inch screen variants, the Surface Book 3 has PixelSense Display tech onboard and is powered by 10-gen Intel Core processors along with NVIDIA GeForce GTX or Quadro RTX GPUs. The most powerful version can also support up to 32GB RAM.

Microsoft Surface Headphones 2

These 2nd-gen headphones are more refined and will cost you $249 (roughly Rs 18,900)in the US. The sale for this begins from May 12, along side the Surface Go 2. The new headphones have 13 levels of noise control in addition to better audio quality and battery life of up to 20 hours on a single charge. “Our active noise cancellation is adjustable through intuitive on-ear dials and specifically tuned to either block out or amplify human voices,” says Microsoft. The ear cup design is updated and can now turn180-degrees for more comfort. Also, for the first time, the Surface Headphones comes in Black finish option in addition to the Classic Premium finish (White).

Surface Headphones 2. ( Microsoft )

Microsoft Surface Earbuds

The Surface Earbuds feature intuitive touch controls to start a phone call or change the song without taking out the smartphone. “Screen-free integration with Microsoft 365 lets you catch up on emails with Play My Emails in the Outlook Mobile App for iOS or allow you to dictate in Word, Outlook or PowerPoint,” adds Microsoft. These are said to have an all-day battery life and come with a wireless charging case. It will be available at $199 (roughly Rs 15,100) in the US from May 12.

Surface Earbuds. ( Microsoft )

Microsoft Surface Dock 2 and USB-C Travel Hub

In the world of accessories, Microsoft has launched the Surface Dock 2 that helps you expand your workspace and delivers faster charging, data transfer rates and some enterprise management tools as well. The USB-C Travel Hub gives you more ways to connect to networks, displays and USB-C accessories while on the go.

The Surface Dock 2 will cost $259.99 (roughly Rs 19,700), while the Travel Hub is priced at $99.99 (roughly Rs 7,600). These will hit the shelves later this month in select regions.