Sections
Home / Tech / Microsoft Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop 3 launched in India

Microsoft Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop 3 launched in India

Microsoft has launched its new premium devices in India. Check price and key specifications here.

Updated: May 04, 2020 14:21 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Kul Bhushan, Hindustan Times

Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop 3 launched (Microsoft)

Microsoft on Monday announced the launch of Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 in India. The new devices will be available via authorized resellers, authorized retail and online partners at a starting price of Rs 98,999, Rs 72,999 and Rs 98,999 respectively.

Firs up is Surface Laptop 3. The device is available in 13.5 and 15-inch screen options. It runs on Intel 10th generation core processor with up to 16GB of RAM support. The laptop comes in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB SSD storage options. Other key features of the device include Bluetooth 5.0 technology, USB Type-C support, and 11.5 hours (claimed) battery life.

Next is Surface Pro 7. The device has a 12.3-inch touchscreen display. It also supports Surface Pen. It’s powered by Intel 10th gen core processor with up to 16GB of RAM support. It comes in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB SSD storage options. Other key tech specifications include 5-megapixel front-facing camera and 8-megapixel rear-facing camera. The laptop is said to deliver 10.5 hours of battery life.

Surface Pro X comes with a 13-inch display. It also runs on Microsoft SQ1 processor with up to 16GB of RAM. It has two USB ports. It comes 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB SSD storage options. It’s said to deliver up to 13.5 hours of battery life.



“The ways in which we connect, work and learn are changing rapidly; and our devices are helping us stay connected and be productive as we work and learn remotely. The new Surface line-up is created for the modern worker. Each of the devices offers unparalleled versatility, greater performance and multi-tasking capabilities that empower you to work from anywhere, anytime,” said Rajiv Sodhi, COO, Microsoft India in a release.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In comeback to Sonia Gandhi, Centre points to 85% subsidy for migrant trains
May 04, 2020 14:14 IST
India lodges strong protest with Pak over move to hold elections in Gilgit-Baltistan
May 04, 2020 14:14 IST
Covid-19 might never have a vaccine just like HIV, dengue: Report
May 04, 2020 15:00 IST
PM Modi to take part in NAM meeting on Covid-19 today
May 04, 2020 11:00 IST

latest news

Haasan on long-delayed Marudhanayagam: ‘Whole script has to be reworked’
May 04, 2020 15:40 IST
Army chief pays tribute to Handwara martyrs, lashes out at Pakistan
May 04, 2020 15:38 IST
Huawei P30 Pro New Edition is coming soon
May 04, 2020 15:39 IST
Gautam Gambhir picks all-time India Test XI, chooses Anil Kumble as skipper
May 04, 2020 15:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.