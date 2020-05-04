Microsoft Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop 3 launched in India

Microsoft on Monday announced the launch of Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 in India. The new devices will be available via authorized resellers, authorized retail and online partners at a starting price of Rs 98,999, Rs 72,999 and Rs 98,999 respectively.

Firs up is Surface Laptop 3. The device is available in 13.5 and 15-inch screen options. It runs on Intel 10th generation core processor with up to 16GB of RAM support. The laptop comes in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB SSD storage options. Other key features of the device include Bluetooth 5.0 technology, USB Type-C support, and 11.5 hours (claimed) battery life.

Next is Surface Pro 7. The device has a 12.3-inch touchscreen display. It also supports Surface Pen. It’s powered by Intel 10th gen core processor with up to 16GB of RAM support. It comes in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB SSD storage options. Other key tech specifications include 5-megapixel front-facing camera and 8-megapixel rear-facing camera. The laptop is said to deliver 10.5 hours of battery life.

Surface Pro X comes with a 13-inch display. It also runs on Microsoft SQ1 processor with up to 16GB of RAM. It has two USB ports. It comes 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB SSD storage options. It’s said to deliver up to 13.5 hours of battery life.

“The ways in which we connect, work and learn are changing rapidly; and our devices are helping us stay connected and be productive as we work and learn remotely. The new Surface line-up is created for the modern worker. Each of the devices offers unparalleled versatility, greater performance and multi-tasking capabilities that empower you to work from anywhere, anytime,” said Rajiv Sodhi, COO, Microsoft India in a release.