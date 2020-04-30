Sections
Microsoft Teams hits 75 million daily active users, 200 million daily meeting participants

Microsoft Teams which reported 44 million DAUs last month has now reached 75 million.

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 09:26 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times

Microsoft Teams helped boost the company’s Q3 revenue estimates. (Microsoft)

Microsoft beat revenue estimates owing to the work from home scenario which led to a huge surge for its services. Microsoft Teams, its professional work tool has also reached 75 million daily active users which is a big jump from 44 million it reported last month.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also said that Teams also witnessed over 200 million daily meeting participants this month. And this has led to over 4.1 billion meeting minutes on Microsoft Teams. Video conferencing is one of the major features on Teams but it also comes with other professional tools. Two-thirds of Teams users are actively using files within the app, Nadella added. Microsoft Teams also added triple the number of organisations using the app.

Microsoft Teams is also coming pretty close to Zoom which has over 300 million daily meeting participants. Zoom which earlier said it has over 300 million daily users quietly corrected this to daily meeting participants, The Verge noted. Zoom is yet to reveal its daily active user base although it is one of the most preferred video conferencing apps globally.

 



Microsoft Teams’ user base started spiking ever since the pandemic moved people to work from home. Last month, Teams added 12 million users in just 7 days, bringing its total to 44 million users. During this time, Microsoft Teams was registering over 900 million meetings and calling minutes daily. That number has quickly surged to what is now 4.1 billion.

