Microsoft to invest $1 billion in Poland’s cloud project

The new investment is likely to help Poland’s ambitions of becoming a regional centre for technology in Europe.

Updated: May 05, 2020 19:05 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Kul Bhushan, Reuters

Microsoft ties up with Poland’s domestic cloud provider Chmura Krajowa (REUTERS)

Microsoft will invest $1 billion in Poland as part of a plan that will involve opening a data centre in the country to provide cloud services to businesses and government institutions, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Microsoft said it had signed an agreement with domestic cloud provider Chmura Krajowa (National Cloud) to provide cloud services in Poland, as the central European country seeks to position itself as a regional centre for technology.

“I deeply believe that Microsoft’s investment in Poland will be important for enterprises, public institutions and the education system and will enable them to digitally transform and implement new work standards,” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said in a statement.

Chmura Krajowa (National Cloud) was formed in 2018 by Poland’s largest bank, PKO Bank Polski, and the Polish Development Fund (PFR) with the aim of speeding up the digitalisation of businesses and the public administration, according to its website.



The partnership with Microsoft will last for seven years and will involve training people in Poland in cloud-based technology.

