Microsoft to show Xbox Series X’s AMD Zen 2 CPU chipset prowess on May 7

Updated: May 02, 2020 00:03 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, San Francisco

The Xbox Series X will come with significant upgrade over the Xbox One X in terms of processing power and will house new features for immersive gaming experience. (Xbox)

Microsoft has announced that it is going to show off some Xbox Series X gameplay on May 7.

“You want to see games for the Xbox Series X? We want to show you games for the Xbox Series X. Check out First Look next-gen gameplay from our global developers partners within #InsideXbox on Thursday, May 7 at 8am PT,” the company said in a tweet on Thursday.

Overall, the Xbox Series X will come with significant upgrade over the Xbox One X in terms of processing power and will house new features for immersive gaming experience.

Microsoft has announced that the Xbox Series X will use a custom AMD Zen 2 CPU with eight cores at 3.8GHz each and a custom AMD RNDA 2 GPU with 12 teraflops and 52 compute units at 1.825GHz each, coming with 16GB of GDDR6 RAM with a 1TB custom NVME SSD storage drive.



Also read: Sony PS5 DualSense vs Xbox Series X controller: Design, features and compatibility compared

“So pumped to see our partners showing us a first look at Xbox Series X gameplay next week! Also know the Xbox Game Studios teams are hard at work on some big summer plans. More details soon,” said Aaron Greenberg, general manager of Xbox games marketing.

Microsoft is targeting overall performance at 4K 60fps, up to 120fps.

Tech giant is also using a solid-state drive on the Xbox Series X, and the focus is on speed and load times for next-gen games.

Microsoft has partnered with the HDMI forum and TV manufacturers to enable Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) on the Series X as part of its HDMI 2.1 support.

