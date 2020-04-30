Sections
Home / Tech / Microsoft Xbox Game Pass reaches 10 million subscribers

Microsoft Xbox Game Pass reaches 10 million subscribers

The service was launched in 2017 with more than 100 Xbox games for $9.99 per month, though a separate PC-only sub is available for $4.99.

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 13:36 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, San Francisco

Xbox Live also saw nearly 90 million monthly users this quarter. (Microsoft)

Microsoft has revealed that its Xbox Game Pass has gained 10 million subscribers amid coronavirus pandemic when billions of people stay home.

The service was launched in 2017 with more than 100 Xbox games for $9.99 per month, though a separate PC-only sub is available for $4.99. One can get a bundle with both, plus Xbox Live Gold, for $14.99.

“We saw all-time record engagement this quarter, with nearly 19 million active users of Xbox Live, led by the strength on and off-console. Xbox Game Pass has more than 10 million subscribers, and we are seeing increased monetization of in-game content and services,” Amy Hood, Chief Financial Officer, Microsoft, said during an earnings call on Wednesday.

The company also said its Project xCloud game streaming service has “hundreds of thousands of users” actively testing its new service across 7 countries, with 8 more launching in the coming weeks.



ALSO READ: We saw 2 years of digital transformation in 2 months, says Satya Nadella

Meanwhile, Xbox Live also saw nearly 90 million monthly users this quarter.

That’s nearly a 42.8% increase in the number of monthly active users year-over-year for Xbox Live, as it had 63 million monthly active users a year ago.

Overall, gaming revenue for the company was down 1 per cent year-over-year and Xbox content and services revenue was up 2% with $33 million.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Struck by Covid-19, India pushes pedal to the metal on virtual diplomacy
Apr 30, 2020 13:40 IST
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
Apr 30, 2020 11:12 IST
Supreme Court refuses to stay Delhi Central Vista project
Apr 30, 2020 13:34 IST
He locked himself in physio’s room: Laxman recalls Sachin-Warne battle
Apr 30, 2020 08:27 IST

latest news

Rishi Kapoor aced many genres, roles in his long career
Apr 30, 2020 14:02 IST
Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima bids him goodbye on Instagram
Apr 30, 2020 13:59 IST
Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Fold 2 confirmed to arrive in second quarter
Apr 30, 2020 13:57 IST
World war veteran who raised millions for charity turns 100, flooded with cards and wishes
Apr 30, 2020 13:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.