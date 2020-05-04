More Microsoft Surface Go 2 evidence show up online before launch: Specs revealed

A couple of years ago, Microsoft tried tapping on to the ‘affordable’ tablet market by introducing its cheapest and smallest tablet, the Surface Go. Now, reports have started pointing towards the launch of Microsoft ‘Surface Go 2’. Although the existence of the tablet has not been confirmed, Windows Latest website has spotted an Energy Star certification that gives away one of the most vital pieces of information about the second-gen tablet.

The listing, besides mentioning the name as ‘Surface Go 2’ reveals the device to be powered by Intel Core m3-8100Y processor. The 8th-gen chipset was launched back in 2018 and is made using 14nm process. It has two cores and 4 threads with a base frequency of 1.1Ghz and ‘Max Turbo’ frequency of 3.40Ghz. The variant that showed up in the certification included 8GB RAM. It is not for sure if there are other variants in the pipeline or not.

Although nothing else have been mentioned in the certification, a Windows Central report from last month suggests the Surface Go 2 to feature a 10.5-inch screen, which is larger than what’s there in the original Surface Go. However, the size is said to stay the same, indicating that Microsoft will have to trim the screen bezels a bit more to fit the 10.5-inch FHD panel. The report even mentioned the device to run on the same Intel processor as what was revealed by the Energy Star certifications.

The starting price of Surface Go 2 is expected to be $399, which is the same as that of the Surface Go when it was launched. More details on the Surface Go 2 suggest Windows 10 Home in S Mode, microSD card slot for storage expansion, and Windows Hello facial recognition. It may feature one USB-C port, a headphone jack and Surface Connect port.