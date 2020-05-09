Mother’s Day 2020: These apps might be the best gifts (you can install) for mom

Most importantly, help your mom install these apps and teach her how to use them. This will give you guys some time together which, honestly, is far more important right now than any other gift in the world. (Pixabay)

The nation-wide lockdown has all of us stuck at home and making do with only essential deliveries. Groceries, medicines and essentials are what we truly need to survive this lockdown and most of us are lucky enough to have it, and more.

However, it’s Mother’s Day soon and here we are wishing that non-essential supplies could be allowed through for just long enough to get mother what she likes - a new book maybe, or those earrings she would have liked, a smartband to help her stay fit, or a new smartphone…

Unfortunately, we are left with trying to figure out innovative ways to make her feel special this Mother’s Day. So if you are all sorted with what you’d like to cook without burning the kitchen down, or decided how many daily chores you are going to take off her hands - here’s another thing you could do.

Help her install some apps that can make life MUCH easier for her.

These apps are not new for you or me, we use them everyday. But our mothers probably do not. We have access to a lot more technology and tech knowledge than our parents and the best way to give it back to them is to help them get as tech-savvy as you, or at least somewhere close.

1. A cab-hailing app

Uber or Ola. Take your pick. Teach her how to use it and link her debit/credit card to the account. Once the lockdown lifts and she needs to go somewhere, she will not have to wait for you or your father to get free (in case she does not drive). In fact, link your debit/credit card to her account - here’s paying her back for all that pocket money.

2. A music app with exhaustive content and video streaming apps

Everyone loves music, this is a no brainer. Download Spotify or Apple Music or Prime Music for your mother and pay for a year’s subscription for starters. If you are a Amazon Prime member, your mom can use your account but it can be quite a mess if you both have starkly different tastes in music.

If you are using Apple Music, get on the family plan and add your mother to it. Apple Music and now Spotify, has an exhaustive collection so we are pretty sure your mom can find something she likes.

The same logic applies for Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, Prime Video etc. Most of the content streaming apps allow you to create a sub-account for another person - make one for mom.

3. Groceries, obviously

BigBasket or Amazon or even Zomato right now for that matter. Get your mother an online shopping app where she can order groceries easily. Currently, many online shopping apps are doubling as essential delivery services so you have plenty of choice.

There are also dedicated apps like FreshToHome, Meatigo and Licious that deliver meat and fish fresh to your doorstep and are all working through the lockdown.

If you are getting her Amazon, get her the Prime membership so she can get Prime Video and Prime Music too.

4. Order in, sometimes

Sure, home food is healthy, economic and way more delicious than any restaurant on earth. Especially when it’s cooked by mom (or dad). But everyone needs a break from the kitchen. For days your mother doesn’t want to cook - there’s Zomato and Swiggy. Both of these apps are currently doubling as essential delivery apps, so slightly less work for you. And as is with the cab-hailing app, save your card deets on this too.

5. And...shopping

By this point we are assuming that you have already installed Amazon for your mom. Besides Amazon, there is Ajio, Myntra, Koovs, Nykaa… and the list goes on. Depending on what your mother likes - pick the apps. If she likes certain brands you can check if these brands have their own dedicated apps which you can install for your mom as well.

And once the lockdown lifts, you can order something for her.

6. Learning something new

There is a possibility that your mother already uses all these apps we have just talked about and that leaves you with very little to do in the case. However, there are other apps still. Get her Duolingo (get it for yourself too) if new languages interest her, maybe you can learn a new language together. Ger her the Kindle app if she’s an avid reader, let her use your tablet/iPad for it. Get her audible for interesting podcasts.

Most importantly, help your mom install these apps and teach her how to use them. This will give you guys some time together which, honestly, is far more important right now than any other gift in the world.

Happy Mother’s Day to your mom, from all of us here.