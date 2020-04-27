Moto Edge+ with Snapdragon 865 SoC to launch in India soon

Sections
Motorola will soon launch its flagship phone, Edge+ which comes with a punch-hole display, a 108-megapixel triple rear camera and more.

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 14:02 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times

Moto Edge+ features a punch-hole camera and a curved display. (Motorola)

Motorola launched its flagship smartphone Edge+ last week. The company plans to launch its new phones in India soon. Motorola Edge+ was launched alongside the Edge smartphone but it looks like only the former is releasing in India.

“The all-new Motorola edge+ is reinvigorating the flagship space with a Bold endless edge screen innovation,Fastest 5G performances with Snapdragon 865 and a monster 108 mpx camera .Here is a sneak peek into what went behind creating the #AbsoluteEverything. Coming soon to India!” Motorola India head, Prashanth Mani tweeted.

 

There’s no launch date specified for the Moto Edge+ as yet. And with the lockdown in place it seems unlikely that the phone will arrive anytime soon. Motorola is yet to start the sale of its foldable Razr phone.



Coming back to the Moto Edge+, it has a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB inbuilt storage. For photography, there’s a triple rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel telephoto lens with OIS and a 16-megapixel ultrawide lens that also has a macro feature.

Up front, there’s a 25-megapixel sensor for selfies. Moto Edge+ has a punch-hole camera. The smartphone is also fuelled by a 5000mAh battery. The smartphone is quite expensive too with a price tag of $999 (Rs 77,000 approx) in the US. When it launches in India, the Moto Edge+ would be competing with the Samsung Galaxy S20, iPhone 11 Pro and more.

