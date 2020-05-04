Motorola Razr listed with May 8 release date on Flipkart

Sections
Motorola had to postpone the sale for its foldable phone due to the lockdown in India. It may finally go on sale soon.

Updated: May 04, 2020 14:51 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, Indo Asian News Service

Moto Razr was launched in India earlier this March. (HT Photo)

Motorola launched its foldable flagship Moto Razr in March this year and the device has now been listed with May 8 tentative release date on Flipkart. The smartphone was originally planned to release in the country on April 2.

The date was postponed to April 15 due to coronavirus pandemic, and later to May 6. The smartphone maker is yet to release an update whether it will start with sales of Motorola Razr this week.

Moto Razr is priced at Rs 1,24,999 for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

The foldable phone features a 2.7-inch OLED ‘Quick View’ interactive display on the outside of the device will keep you connected. The phone, when open, gives a 6.2-inch ‘Flex View’ display with 21:9 ‘CinemaVision’ aspect ratio -- the same ultra-wide dimensions used by the film industry.



The device has 16MP dual use camera (f/1.7 aperture) that doubles up as the rear camera when open, and the selfie camera when closed. It features ‘Night Vision’ mode in extremely low-light conditions to bring more details out of the dark.

