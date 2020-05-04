Musk says time to install Minecraft, Pokemon Go in Tesla cars

Sections
Musk’s idea to put Minecraft in Tesla cars was first discussed in January this year after he tweeted a poll, asking his followers if they would like The Witcher video game to be installed in Tesla.

Musk in his usual Twitter banter shared plans of getting games integrated on Tesla cars. (AP)

After wreaking havoc on Tesla stock last week, Musk was back with his attention-grabbing tweets, saying it is a good idea to install games like Minecraft and Pokemon Go into Tesla cars.

“Minecraft has amazing legs,” Tesla CEO tweeted on Sunday.

“Anyone think they can get a good multiplayer Minecraft working on Teslas? Or maybe create a game that interacts virtually with reality like Pokémon Go while driving safely? Like a complex version of Pac-man or Mario Kart?” he added.

 



Musk’s idea to put Minecraft in Tesla cars was first discussed in January this year after he tweeted a poll, asking his followers if they would like The Witcher video game to be installed in Tesla.

One follower said it would “even be greater if I could play Minecraft in my tesla (and my kid would love it too).”

“Agreed, v[ery] important,” Musk responded.

Some of the billionaire’s latest tweets have put him in trouble with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

A tweet last week saying that Tesla stock was “too high” left Tesla’s market value go down by $14 billion in hours. It also knocked $3 billion off Musk’s own stake in the electric car-maker.

His earlier notorious tweet in August 2018 when he posted about Tesla “going private, funding secured” at $420 a share, cost him his role as Tesla Chairman.

The August 2018 tweet resulted in Musk and Tesla reaching a settlement of fraud charges with the SEC. The settlement included $40 million in penalties, split equally between the company and Musk, and the removal of Musk as chairman of the Tesla board.

