Sections
Home / Tech / Naukri.com to promote profiles of jobseekers who lost jobs due to Covid-19

Naukri.com to promote profiles of jobseekers who lost jobs due to Covid-19

The initiative aims to facilitate hiring and career progression, to help recruiters and job seekers in these uncertain times, the company said in a statement.

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 15:20 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, New Delhi

There will be a live tracker highlighting companies and industries that are currently hiring along with active jobs to apply to. (Twitter/Naukri)

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to haunt companies and job seekers in India, job portal Naukri.com on Monday launched the ‘Step-Up’ initiative that will highlight profiles of those who have recently been laid off or are available to join immediately.

The initiative aims to facilitate hiring and career progression, to help recruiters and job seekers in these uncertain times, the company said in a statement.

“For recruiters, our very first offering is the free bouquet of hiring services to recruiters in critical industries like medical, healthcare, pharma and telecom as we stand with them in these tough times. There are many more offerings in the pipeline,” Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Naukri.com said in a statement.

“On the jobseeker front, we are prioritizing access and discovery of recently ‘laid off and immediately available to join’ jobseekers by the recruiters,” Goyal added.



There will be a live tracker highlighting companies and industries that are currently hiring along with active jobs to apply to.

Naukri.com has also curated some useful content around work from home (WFH) productivity, job search, upskilling courses etc. to help jobseekers navigate these times.

“Also, there is a complete guide on career progression during these tough times with upskilling courses, Hiring insights, CV assessment tools etc.,” Goyal said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Won’t lose a single rupee’: Govt clarifies after cancelling Chinese Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 18:41 IST
At meet with chief ministers, PM Modi’s 5 clear messages on Covid-19 battle
Apr 27, 2020 17:06 IST
‘Shame and disgust’: Rahul Gandhi amid row over cost of Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 16:48 IST
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Apr 27, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

Boris ‘refuses to risk second major outbreak’, urges patience over lockdown
Apr 27, 2020 19:12 IST
Hasmukh: HC seeks Netflix response on plea to stop airing Vir Das show
Apr 27, 2020 19:12 IST
Mumbai cop who was denied admission in 4 civic hospitals dies of Covid-19
Apr 27, 2020 19:11 IST
Northern industries body for staggered opening of economy from May 3
Apr 27, 2020 19:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.