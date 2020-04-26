Netflix has secret codes for hidden movies, shows: Here’s the whole list

These codes work when you access Netflix through the browser and not the app. (REUTERS)

We are certain you have been watching a LOT of Netflix lately and you might have just exhausted everything you think this streaming platform has to offer. Don’t worry, we have news for you.

Netflix has a whole list of secret codes that you can use to find movies and shows, according to genres, to watch. How did you not know about these films? Well, your Netflix home page is customised according to movies and shows you watch normally. Genres you don’t watch often enough will not be shown unless you specifically search for it with movie or show names.

However, there is a way to navigate to content that fly below our radar. Suppose you aren’t a fan of musicals in the least, but you really want to watch one all of a sudden? Or classic horror movies, or anime?

The Netflix arsenal is MUCH larger than you think it is. So, here’s what you need to do:

You need to type in - www.netflix.com/browse/genre/XXXX(code) on your browser. The XXXX should be replaced with the code corresponding to the genre you want to watch.

Here’s a list of codes we think you might need. If you want more, there is a longer list here.

Mind you, this works when you access Netflix through the browser and not the app.

Action & Adventure (1365)

Asian Action Movies (77232)

Action Comedies (43040)

Action Thrillers (43048)

Adventures (7442)

Comic Book and Superhero Movies (10118)

Classic Action & Adventure (46576)

Crime Action & Adventure (9584)

Martial Arts Movies (8985)

Military Action & Adventure (2125)

Spy Action & Adventure (10702)

Westerns (7700)

Anime (7424)

Anime Action (2653)

Adult Animation (11881)

Anime Comedies (9302)

Anime Dramas (452)

Anime Features (3063)

Anime Fantasy (11146)

Anime Horror (10695)

Anime Sci-Fi (2729)

Anime Series (6721)

Children & Family Movies (783)

Animal Tales (5507)

Disney (67673)

Education for Kids (10659)

Family Features (51056)

Kids’ TV (27346)

Kids Music (52843)

Movies For Ages 0 to 2 (6796)

Movies For Ages 2 to 4 (6218)

Movies For Ages 5 to 7 (5455)

Movies For Ages 8 to 10 (561)

Movies For Ages 11 to 12 (6962)

Movies Based On Children’s Books (10056)

TV Cartoons (11177)

Classic Movies (31574)

Classic Dramas (29809)

Classic Sci-Fi & Fantasy (47147)

Classic Thrillers (46588)

Classic Westerns (47465)

Classic War Movies (48744)

Epics (52858)

Film Noir (7687)

Silent Movies (53310)

Comedies (6548)

Dark Comedies (869)

Mockumentaries (26)

Political Comedies (2700)

Romantic Comedies (5475)

Screwball Comedies (9702)

Sports Comedies (5286)

Stand-up Comedy (11559)

Satires (4922)

Slapstick Comedies (10256)

Teen Comedies (3519)

Cult Movies (7627)

B-Horror Movies (8195)

Campy Movies (1252)

Cult Horror Movies (10944)

Cult Sci-Fi & Fantasy (4734)

Cult Comedies (9434)

Documentaries (6839)

Biographical Documentaries (3652)

Crime Documentaries (9875)

Historical Documentaries (5349)

Military Documentaries (4006)

Music & Concert Documentaries (90361)

Political Documentaries (7018)

Religious Documentaries (10005)

Science & Nature Documentaries (2595)

Social & Cultural Documentaries (3675)

Sports Documentaries (180)

Travel & Adventure Documentaries (1159)

Dramas (5763)

Biographical Dramas (3179)

Classic Dramas (29809)

Crime Dramas (6889)

Dramas Based On Books (4961)

Dramas Based On Real Life (3653)

Independent Dramas (384)

Military Dramas (11)

Period Pieces (12123)

Political Dramas (6616)

Romantic Dramas (1255)

Sports Dramas (7243)

Showbiz Dramas (5012)

Social Issue Dramas (3947)

Teen Dramas (9299)

Tearjerkers (6384)

Faith & Spirituality (26835)

Faith & Spirituality Movies (52804)

Kids Faith & Spirituality (751423)

Spiritual Documentaries (2760)

Foreign Movies (7462)

Art House Movies (29764)

African Movies (3761)

Australian Movies (5230)

Belgian Movies (262)

British Movies (10757)

Chinese Movies (3960)

Dutch Movies (10606)

Eastern European Movies (5254)

French Movies (58807)

Greek Movies (61115)

German Movies (58886)

Irish Movies (58750)

Italian Movies (8221)

Japanese Movies (10398)

Korean Movies (5685)

Latin American Movies (1613)

Middle Eastern Movies (5875)

New Zealand Movies (63782)

Russian Movies (11567)

Scandinavian Movies (9292)

Southeast Asian Movies (9196)

Spanish Movies (58741)

Gay & Lesbian Movies (5977)

Gay & Lesbian Comedies (7120)

Gay & Lesbian Dramas (500)

Gay & Lesbian Documentaries (4720)

Romantic Gay & Lesbian Movies (3329)

Gay & Lesbian TV Shows (65263)

Horror Movies (8711)

B-Horror Movies (8195)

Creature Features (6895)

Cult Horror Movies (10944)

Deep Sea Horror Movies (45028)

Horror Comedy (89585)

Monster Movies (947)

Slasher and Serial Killer Movies (8646)

Supernatural Horror Movies (42023)

Teen Screams (52147)

Vampire Horror Movies (75804)

Werewolf Horror Movies (75930)

Zombie Horror Movies (75405)

Satanic Stories (6998)

Independent Movies (7077)

Independent Action & Adventure (11804)

Independent Thrillers (3269)

Independent Comedies (4195)

Independent Dramas (384)

Romantic Independent Movies (9916)

Indian Movies (10463)

Indian Action & Adventure (4749)

Indian Action & Adventure from the 1970s (925)

Indian Action & Adventure from the 1980s (951)

Indian Comedies from the 1970s (2695)

Indian Comedies from the 1980s (2716)

Indian Crime Action & Adventure (2870)

Indian Movies from the 1940s (3545)

Indian Movies from the 1950s (3573)

Indian Movies from the 1960s (3596)

Indian Movies from the 1970s (3612)

Indian Movies from the 1980s (3634)

Indian Political Dramas (3045)

Indian Thrillers (1719)

Romantic Indian Dramas (4729)

Sentimental Indian Dramas (3759)

Music (1701)

Country & Western/Folk (1105)

Jazz & Easy Listening (10271)

Kids Music (52843)

Latin Music (10741)

Rock & Pop Concerts (3278)

Urban & Dance Concerts (9472)

World Music Concerts (2856)

Musicals (13335)

Classic Musicals (32392)

Disney Musicals (59433)

Showbiz Musicals (13573)

Stage Musicals (55774)

Romantic Movies (8883)

Classic Romantic Movies (31273)

Quirky Romance (36103)

Romantic Favorites (502675)

Romantic Independent Movies (9916)

Romantic Dramas (1255)

Romantic Comedies (5475)

Steamy Romantic Movies (35800)

Sci-Fi & Fantasy (1492)

Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy (1568)

Alien Sci-Fi (3327)

Classic Sci-Fi & Fantasy (47147)

Cult Sci-Fi & Fantasy (4734)

Fantasy Movies (9744)

Foreign Sci-Fi & Fantasy (6485)

Sci-Fi Adventure (6926)

Sci-Fi Dramas (3916)

Sci-Fi Horror Movies (1694)

Sci-Fi Thrillers (11014)

Sports Movies (4370)

Baseball Movies (12339)

Boxing Movies (12443)

Basketball Movies (12762)

Football Movies (12803)

Martial Arts, Boxing & Wrestling (6695)

Sports Comedies (5286)

Sports Documentaries (180)

Sports Dramas (7243)

Soccer Movies (12549)

Sports & Fitness (9327)

Thrillers (8933)

Action Thrillers (43048)

Classic Thrillers (46588)

Crime Thrillers (10499)

Gangster Movies (31851)

Independent Thrillers (3269)

Mysteries (9994)

Psychological Thrillers (5505)

Political Thrillers (10504)

Sci-Fi Thrillers (11014)

Spy Thrillers (9147)

Steamy Thrillers (972)

Supernatural Thrillers (11140)

TV Shows (83)

British TV Shows (52117)

Classic TV Shows (46553)

Crime TV Shows (26146)

Cult TV Shows (74652)

Food & Travel TV (72436)

Kids’ TV (27346)

Korean TV Shows (67879)

Miniseries (4814)

Military TV Shows (25804)

Reality TV (9833)

Science & Nature TV (52780)

TV Action & Adventure (10673)

TV Comedies (10375)

TV Documentaries (10105)

TV Dramas (11714)

TV Horror (83059)

TV Mysteries (4366)

TV Sci-Fi & Fantasy (1372)

Teen TV Shows (60951)