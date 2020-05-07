New Apple TV 4K is ready to launch, to have the same design as predecessor

Codenamed Neptune T1125, the Apple TV 4K is said to run on A12X processor, which also powers the iPad Pro 11 and the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd gen). (Apple)

With new iPad Pro, MacBook Air, iPhone SE and the recent MacBook Pro launches it may seem like Apple is just left with iPhone 12 launch for this year. However, the Cupertino-based tech giant has a lot more planned for 2020 than expected. According to one of the most accurate tipsters in the tech industry, Jon Prosser, the iPhone maker is now ready to launch another product that is not a smartphone, tablet or a laptop but a streaming box. The firm may soon unveil the new Apple TV 4K, which as per Prosser, is ready to ship. He has also revealed some of the specifications of the upcoming device.

Codenamed Neptune T1125, the Apple TV 4K is said to run on A12X processor, which also powers the iPad Pro 11 and the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd gen). Prosser adds that this streaming box could come in two variants based on 64GB and 128GB inbuilt storage capacities.

Also read: Apple iPhone 12 price leaked, hints it to be cheaper than iPhone 11

While the product’s existence has been tipped, it is not for sure when Apple actually plans to announce it. The tipster however, says that “I’ll let you know if/when I hear a date. Who knows, maybe Apple can keep it a secret from me.”

In later tweets, Prosser confirms that he has seen the images of the new Apple TV 4K and that he cannot share them since it has the employee and spec info on them. Also confirmed is that there won’t be any major design change with the upcoming model.

It is worth adding that Apple, like the iPhone SE, already has a 4K TV streaming box in the market and the one mentioned above is might be called as the ‘new’ Apple TV 4K.