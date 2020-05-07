Sections
Home / Tech / New Apple TV 4K is ready to launch, to have the same design as predecessor

New Apple TV 4K is ready to launch, to have the same design as predecessor

The firm may soon unveil the new Apple TV 4K, which as per Prosser, is ready to ship. He has also revealed some of the specifications of the upcoming device.

Updated: May 07, 2020 20:14 IST

By Hindustantimes.com | Edited by Robin Sinha, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Codenamed Neptune T1125, the Apple TV 4K is said to run on A12X processor, which also powers the iPad Pro 11 and the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd gen). (Apple)

With new iPad Pro, MacBook Air, iPhone SE and the recent MacBook Pro launches it may seem like Apple is just left with iPhone 12 launch for this year. However, the Cupertino-based tech giant has a lot more planned for 2020 than expected. According to one of the most accurate tipsters in the tech industry, Jon Prosser, the iPhone maker is now ready to launch another product that is not a smartphone, tablet or a laptop but a streaming box. The firm may soon unveil the new Apple TV 4K, which as per Prosser, is ready to ship. He has also revealed some of the specifications of the upcoming device.

Codenamed Neptune T1125, the Apple TV 4K is said to run on A12X processor, which also powers the iPad Pro 11 and the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd gen). Prosser adds that this streaming box could come in two variants based on 64GB and 128GB inbuilt storage capacities.

Also read: Apple iPhone 12 price leaked, hints it to be cheaper than iPhone 11 

While the product’s existence has been tipped, it is not for sure when Apple actually plans to announce it. The tipster however, says that “I’ll let you know if/when I hear a date. Who knows, maybe Apple can keep it a secret from me.”



In later tweets, Prosser confirms that he has seen the images of the new Apple TV 4K and that he cannot share them since it has the employee and spec info on them. Also confirmed is that there won’t be any major design change with the upcoming model.

It is worth adding that Apple, like the iPhone SE, already has a 4K TV streaming box in the market and the one mentioned above is might be called as the ‘new’ Apple TV 4K.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 numbers cross 18,000, infection spreads to Arthur Road jail
May 07, 2020 21:10 IST
Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
May 07, 2020 17:46 IST
‘Delhi failed constable Amit Kumar’: Gautam Gambhir on cop who died of Covid-19
May 07, 2020 21:31 IST
How Vizag gas leak unfolded around 3 am: A timeline of the tragedy
May 07, 2020 18:19 IST

latest news

Uphill task to complete projects: Pune developers
May 07, 2020 21:44 IST
Alcohol sale in Karnataka falls after government hikes prices
May 07, 2020 21:37 IST
Covid-19 status check in hotspots Ahmedabad and Surat show spike a day after hard lockdown
May 07, 2020 21:33 IST
Tope: No need to politicise issue
May 07, 2020 21:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.