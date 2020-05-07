NFC gets wireless charging feature like Qi, here’s how it will work

Until now all of us relied on the popular Qi standard technology for wireless charging in our smartphones. Everyone from Samsung Galaxy to Apple iPhones support this. But it looks like NFC might also be one of the ways to charge handsets wirelessly in future. This comes from the NFC Forum that has announced an update for the short-range wireless tech. While getting a new tech to support wireless charging definitely comes as good news, what’s not-so-good is that it will have charging speeds slower than what Qi wireless tech delivers.

It has been mentioned that the NFC wireless charging tech will deliver a charging speed of 1W, which is way slower than 5W delivered by Qi. In case you aren’t aware, the Qi wireless charging speed can reach 10W and even more based on the hardware.

Adding to the woes is that to experience NFC wireless charging, one would require a different hardware. The feature won’t simply arrive as a firmware update to your phones.

Also read: Apple files a patent for iPhones, MacBook inductive charging tech

So, at this point one would ask that why is wireless charging even required in NFC since it is slower and requires a different hardware. One of the major advantages here is that the NFC tech uses a single antenna unlike the large coils used in Qi wireless chargers to charge a device. So, while it has not been made to compete with Qi, it can definitely be used for accessories like headphones, earphones and more.

“The NFC Forum, the global standards and advocacy association for Near Field Communication (NFC) technology, announced today that its Board of Directors approved and adopted the Wireless Charging Specification (WLC) that makes it possible to wirelessly charge small, battery-powered consumer and IoT devices with a smartphone or other NFC charging device at a power transfer rate of up to one watt. This will improve the user experience for the two billion consumers and businesses using smartphones and other NFC-enabled devices,” said the forum post.