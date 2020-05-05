NITI Aayog launches AarogyaSetu Mitr website for free Covid-19 consultancy, medicine deliveries and home lab test

One can log on to the website https://www.aarogyasetumitr.in/ and opt for any of the three options: Consult Doctor, Home Lab Test and ePharmacy. (Aarogya Setu app)

NITI Aayog, the body responsible for creating the Aarogya Setu app, has partnered with the Principal Scientific Advisor to the PM to launch AarogyaSetu Mitr website. The website aims to bring healthcare services to the “doorstep of all Indians in the time of the Covid-19 crisis.” The initiative also involves voluntary participation from organizations, industry coalitions and startups. With AarogyaSetu Mitr, users will get free consultancy from doctors on Covid-19 in addition to ancillary services like home collection of samples for Diagnostics and Medicine delivery at home.

One can log on to the website and opt for any of the three options: Consult Doctor, Home Lab Test and ePharmacy. The Home Lab Test section includes partners like Dr Lal Pathlabs, SRL Diagnostics, Metropolis, Thyrocare and others. Clicking on any of these navigates the user to the company’s website from where they can apply for the test. The ePharmacy tab lets you order medicines from 1mg, netmeds.com, MedLife and PharmEasy.



And for consulting doctors, you can choose to connect with eSanjeevani OPD, Swasth, StepOne, Tata Bridgital Health and Tech Mahindra’s Connectsense Telehealth platform. It is possible to connect via chat, call or video conferencing, adds the Aarogya Setu Mitr website.

The website is a Public and Private collaboration and operates under the offices of the PSA and Niti Aayog, with partnership of volunteers from the private sector. Although there is no app for AarogyaSetu Mitr, the service is already integrated in the Aarogya Setu app. Tapping on the section opens the mobile version of the website.