Sections
Home / Tech / No, it’s not a bug! Apple iPhone SE’s haptic touch doesn’t work with notifications

No, it’s not a bug! Apple iPhone SE’s haptic touch doesn’t work with notifications

The iPhone SE 2020 users cannot long press and hold on a notification in the Notification Centre or on the lock screen to see the details of an incoming content.

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 09:57 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times

The Apple iPhone SE 2020 costs Rs 42,500 in India. (Apple)

Apple, earlier this month, launched the iPhone SE 2020 at a starting price of Rs 42,500 in India. Ever since the launch, new details about the company’s budget iPhone have been popping on the internet. Now, a new report talks about another feature that seems to be working in limited capacity on the phone.

According to Reddit thread and MacRumours’ report, the haptic touch feature doesn’t seem to be working with notifications. Simply said, users cannot long press and hold on a notification in the Notification Centre or on the lock screen to see the details of an incoming content. On iPhone 11, the haptic touch feature gives users a bunch of interactive options based on the app that is sending the notification.

Many people seemed to be miffed with the feature and some even considered it a bug that the company would fix in future updates. However, TechCrunch’s Matthew Panzarino has clarified that the feature is not a bug and that it is here to stay. “Fwiw. this is not a bug. It’s not an ideal situation for me (I use notification actions dozens of times a day every day). Haptic works in many other ways on iPhone SE, but not on notifications,” he wrote in a tweet adding that the feature is ‘working as intended on the phone.’

 



That said, the feature still works for home screen app shortcuts. It will also work when you get an incoming notification when the phone is unlocked.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Here’s list of 16 districts in India with no new Covid-19 case in last 28 days
Apr 28, 2020 09:50 IST
China ‘concerned’ as India decides to stop use of Chinese Covid-19 test kits
Apr 28, 2020 07:50 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Apr 28, 2020 05:35 IST
LIVE: Bengal students’ tool to analyse if a coughing person is Covid-19 carrier
Apr 28, 2020 10:36 IST

latest news

‘Post-Covid, India set to emerge as world food factory’
Apr 28, 2020 10:47 IST
Five new Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh take UT corona count to 50
Apr 28, 2020 10:40 IST
Some users trust Alexa less after getting more privacy controls
Apr 28, 2020 10:33 IST
‘Why would I? Nov 3, it’s a good number’: Trump rules out deferring US polls
Apr 28, 2020 10:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.