Sections
Home / Tech / Nokia 6.3 with 3GB RAM, quad-rear camera setup likely to launch in Q3 2020

Nokia 6.3 with 3GB RAM, quad-rear camera setup likely to launch in Q3 2020

The upcoming Nokia 6.3 is expected to cost 249 Euros for the base variant with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space.

Updated: May 09, 2020 13:47 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shweta Ganjoo, Hindustan Times

The Nokia 6.3 is expected to get a 16-megapixel sensor in the front. (REUTERS)

Nokia, earlier this year, launched the Nokia 8.3, the Nokia 5.3, the Nokia 1.3 and the Nokia 5310 smartphones globally. Now, word is that the company is planning to launch another smartphone later this year.

According to a report by Nokia Power User, HMD Global is planning to launch the Nokia 6.3 in the third quarter of the year. The new mid-range smartphone will succeed the Nokia 6.2 that was launched last year and sit above the Nokia 5.2 in the company’s smartphone lineup.

Apart from a tentative launch time, the blog site also detailed some of the features that are expected to make it to the Nokia 6.3. For starters, the upcoming Nokia smartphone is expected to come with a teardrop notch that is similar to the one available on the Nokia 5.3. However, the company is expected to maintain a PureView display that is akin to the Nokia 6.2.

As far as other details are concerned, the phone is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 or Snapdragon 675 processor that is coupled with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space for the base variant that is expected to be priced at 249 Euros (Rs 20,600 approximately). This indicates that the phone is likely to be available in a higher RAM or a storage variant as well.



Coming to the cameras, the upcoming smartphone is expected to get a 16-megapixel sensor in the front. On the back, it is likely to get a Zeiss-branded quad camera setup. Other details about the phone’s rear camera are not known yet.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
May 09, 2020 14:33 IST
Bank defaulters flee country, SBI lodges complaint against Delhi firm after 4 yrs
May 09, 2020 12:30 IST
‘Bengal govt not allowing trains with migrants to reach state’: Amit Shah
May 09, 2020 10:41 IST
Bihar minister clashes with Delhi govt over rail fare of migrant workers  
May 09, 2020 13:37 IST

latest news

Congress leader tells Amit Shah, Bengal govt to work together to evacuate migrants
May 09, 2020 14:49 IST
Covid-19 crisis fuels historic US job losses, Europe wants borders kept shut
May 09, 2020 14:47 IST
Protesters stop ambulance, keep bodies on road demanding Vizag plant be shut
May 09, 2020 14:47 IST
Fazilka farmers unable to get MSP for mustard
May 09, 2020 14:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.