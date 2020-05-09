Nokia 6.3 with 3GB RAM, quad-rear camera setup likely to launch in Q3 2020

Nokia, earlier this year, launched the Nokia 8.3, the Nokia 5.3, the Nokia 1.3 and the Nokia 5310 smartphones globally. Now, word is that the company is planning to launch another smartphone later this year.

According to a report by Nokia Power User, HMD Global is planning to launch the Nokia 6.3 in the third quarter of the year. The new mid-range smartphone will succeed the Nokia 6.2 that was launched last year and sit above the Nokia 5.2 in the company’s smartphone lineup.

Apart from a tentative launch time, the blog site also detailed some of the features that are expected to make it to the Nokia 6.3. For starters, the upcoming Nokia smartphone is expected to come with a teardrop notch that is similar to the one available on the Nokia 5.3. However, the company is expected to maintain a PureView display that is akin to the Nokia 6.2.

As far as other details are concerned, the phone is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 or Snapdragon 675 processor that is coupled with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space for the base variant that is expected to be priced at 249 Euros (Rs 20,600 approximately). This indicates that the phone is likely to be available in a higher RAM or a storage variant as well.

Coming to the cameras, the upcoming smartphone is expected to get a 16-megapixel sensor in the front. On the back, it is likely to get a Zeiss-branded quad camera setup. Other details about the phone’s rear camera are not known yet.