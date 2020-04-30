Nokia 9 Pureview starts receiving Android 10 update in India

Sections
Shortly after Nokia 6.2, Android 10 update is now rolling out to Nokia 9 Pureview in India.

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 12:54 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times

Nokia 9 Pureview gets features like Focus Mode, new privacy controls and gestures with Android 10 update. (Nokia)

HMD Global has been rolling out the Android 10 update for Nokia smartphones as announced. The latest is Nokia 9 Pureview in India to receive the update making it a total of 13 Nokia phones with Android 10.

Nokia smartphones are among the first to receive the latest Android updates after Google Pixel. According to Counterpoint Research, Nokia is the fastest brand to issue the latest software update covering 94% of its product lineup. Nokia 9 PureView will join 12 more Nokia phones updated to Android 10. These include Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.2, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 6.1, Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 2.3 and Nokia 2.2.

Nokia 9 Pureview users in India can download the latest Android update on their phones. If users haven’t received a notification for the update they can manually do it by going to ‘Software Update’ from the settings menu.

The latest Android 10 update brings better gesture navigation with more intuitive controls. This update also comes with ‘Smart Reply’ which offers quick replies from the notification panel itself. Nokia 9 Pureview users will also get better privacy features like more control over sharing location data with apps.



There’s also a ‘Focus Mode’ which is currently in beta but users can try it out. Android 10 update also adds ‘Family Link’ feature to Digital Wellbeing which gives parents more control over their kids’ smartphone usage.

