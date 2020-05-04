Sections
Now you can add Android TV to Google Home speaker group

The new feature allows users to broadcast content from their Android TV to all the corners of their house.

Updated: May 04, 2020 13:10 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Shweta Ganjoo, Hindustan Times

This feature is available as an update to the pre-installed Chromecast built-in app. (Xiaomi)

One of the best features of Google’s Home app is the ability to create a speaker group in a home. This feature allows users to stream music in every corner of a user’s house via a connected system of smart speakers. Now, Google is bringing the same functionality to Android TVs.

According to a report by 9To5 Google, Google has rolled out a feature that makes it easy for users to add their Android TV to their speaker group. This in turn would allow users to broadcast content from their Android TV to all the corners of their house.

The change was noted by a Twitter user who goes by the name @AndroidTV_Rumour who said that he got an Chromecast update that allowed him to add his Nvidia Shield TV to his speaker group that includes a Google Nest Hub smart display and a Google Home Mini smart speaker. He also said that the feature was enabled via an update (version 1.47.207274) to the pre-installed Chromecast built-in app.

 



If you are an Android TV user, you should be able to see the feature in your Google Home app. However, if for some reason you are unable to see the feature in the Google Home app yet, you can sign up for Chromecast built-in beta program on the Play Store. Once you have signed up for the beta program, you should see the feature in your Google Home app.

