Home / Tech / Ola lists 10 protocols for riders, driver-partners as it resumes operations

Some of these protocols include sanitising before and after rides, flexibility to cancel if rider or driver isn’t wearing a mask, and more.

Updated: May 04, 2020 15:22 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Marcia Sekhose, Hindustan Times

Ola and Uber have resumed operations in green and orange zones as per new lockdown guidelines. (Hindustan Times)

Ola, along with Uber has resumed operations in cities which fall under green and orange zones. Ola has also launched a new safety initiative for its driver-partners and riders as well.

Ola’s ‘10 Steps to a Safer Ride’ is applicable in all the 100+ cities where it has started resumed operations. Out of these 10 protocols, five are mandated for driver-partners while riders have to follow the other five to use Ola’s services.

For riders, it is compulsory to wear masks and sanitise before and after every ride. The AC will be switched off and windows will be pulled down during the course of the ride. Ola will allow only two passengers per ride and they will also be asked to sit on the opposite sides. Ola has also urged riders to load and unload their luggages themselves. Lastly, online payments are encouraged to maintain social distancing.

As for driver-partners, cabs will not operate in red zones as prohibited by the government. All driver-partners will also have to wear masks and verify this by sharing a selfie before starting the ride. Ola will provide hygiene kits which drivers can avail at its walk-in centres. Drivers also need to ensure that the car is cleaned regularly, especially the handle, inner handle and seat before every ride.



Another option that is available for both driver-partners and riders is the ability to cancel rides if the other person is not wearing a mask.

