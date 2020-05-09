OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z headphones to go on sale in India on May 10

Sections
OnePlus fans will be able to get their hands on the newly launched Bullets Wireless Z headphones via a sale on Amazon and OnePlus India’s e-shop starting at 12AM on May 10.

Updated: May 09, 2020 09:46 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shweta Ganjoo, Hindustan Times

They are priced at Rs 1,999. (OnePlus)

OnePlus launched the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z headphones back in April this year alongside the OnePlus 8 series smartphones. Now, less than a month later, the wireless headphones are going on sale in India.

OnePlus fans will be able to get their hands on the newly launched Bullets Wireless Z headphones via a sale on Amazon and OnePlus India’s e-shop starting at 12AM (midnight) on May 10. Apart from this, the newly launched Bullets Wireless Z headphones will be available via all online and offline channels, including Flipkart starting 12AM on May 11, tipster Ishan Agarwal revealed.

 

As far as the price of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z headphones are concerned, they cost Rs 1,999 and they are available in four colour variants -- Black, Blue Mint and Oat.



Coming to the specifications, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z headphones feature support for the company’s warp charge technology and they offer up to 20 hours of battery life. OnePlus says that 10 minutes of charge can provide up to 10 hours of audio playback. In addition to this, the newly launched headphones come with magnetic tips for playing and pausing audio. Additionally, the device comes with IP55 water and sweat resistant technology.

