Oppo A92 launched in Malaysia: Check out price, specs here

The Oppo A92 will go on sale on May 9. (Oppo)

After launching the Oppo A52 and the Oppo A72 last month, Oppo has launched another A-series smartphone. The company has launched the Oppo A92 in Malaysia. The device is up for pre-orders on the company’s Malaysia site and it will go on sale in the country starting May 9.

Coming to the specifications, the Oppo A92 comes with a 6.5-inch full screen display that offers a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It comes with a 3D quad curve design and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor that is embedded in the phone’s power button.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor that is coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. It runs on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.1 and it is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

As far as the camera is concerned, the phone comes with a quad-rear camera setup that is housed inside a rectangular module. It has a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors, one for monochrome shots and one for depth. On the front it has a 16-megapixel selfie camera that is housed inside a punch-hole camera that is stacked towards the top-left corner of the screen.

Priced at MYR 1199 (Rs 21,000 approximately), the newly launched Oppo A92 is available in colour variants, that is, Twilight Black and Shining White.