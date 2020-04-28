Oppo A92 leaked render shows an L-shaped rear camera setup, punch-hole display

Sections
The upcoming Oppo A92 will be Shining White, Aurora Purple and Twilight Black colour variants.

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 13:06 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times

The Oppo A92 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset. (Bloomberg)

Oppo, earlier this month, launched the Oppo A92s, A52 and A12 smartphones. And now, it looks like the company is gearing to launch another smartphone, that is the oppo A92, design and specs of which have leaked online.

According to a report by Pricebaba in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal, the Oppo A92 is expected to be a trickled down variant of the Oppo A92s that was launched earlier this month. It will come with a 6.5-inch full HD+ LCD display. The phone will come with a punch hole display that houses a 16-megapixel camera that is stacked towards the left corner of the screen.

The phone has a quad-camera setup at the back, consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor that is stacked in an L-shaped pattern.

The Oppo A92 will come with a quad rear camera setup. ( Pricebaba )

In terms of the specs, the upcoming smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset that is coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. The phone is powered by Android 10-based ColorOS 7.1 and it is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.



The report says that the upcoming Oppo A92 will be Shining White, Aurora Purple and Twilight Black colour variants.

Notably, the latest leak comes days after the phone was spotted on the Google Play Console listing, which revealed similar details.

