Oppo to resume gradual production at Greater Noida facility

OPPO said it has also commenced sales of its devices for consumers in the permitted zones through Amazon and Flipkart.

Updated: May 07, 2020 14:29 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, New Delhi

The company will restart manufacturing operations with 30% workforce. (Bloomberg)

Chinese smartphone brand OPPO on Thursday said it has obtained permission from the state authorities to gradually resume production at its Greater Noida manufacturing facility from May 8.

The company will restart manufacturing operations with 30% workforce, with around 3,000 employees working in rotation from its more than 10,000-strong staff at the facility.

The SMS based connectivity will be available from May 8 and WhatsApp Chat option will be available from May 10 onwards.



The pilot shall be initiated in a phase-wise manner with the objective to be available pan India gradually.

Additionally, OPPO has also initiated safe services for consumers, which include placing orders of smartphones via WhatsApp and SMSes, contactless home delivery and after-sales services.

“As the business gets back to usual in due course of time, the production will be enhanced to full capacity,” informed the company.

Chinese smartphone manufacturer OPPO was manufacturing 5 crore smartphones annually at its Kasna-based factory in Greater Noida.

The brand has also initiated sales of its devices in orange and green zones.

According to OPPO, For those looking to buy offline, 22% of OPPO retail stores are also operational in the permitted zones, with around 17 per cent OECs staff present on-ground.

OPPO has also rolled out a variety of special offers for customers purchasing new smartphones.

These offers include warranty offers up to Rs 2,599, cashback and EMI schemes, and offers through telecom operators valid until May 31.

