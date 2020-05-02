Paytm First Games lets you win real money while sitting at home: How to get started

If you are already a member, you can add money by tapping on the Balance icon on the top-right of the home screen and choosing the ‘Add Money’ option. (HT Web)

E-commerce firm Paytm is giving users a chance to earn money while sitting at homes during the Covid-19 lockdown. Interested users can be a part of this through the company’s Paytm First Games. It is said that some of the rewards can directly be credited to the user’s Paytm wallet or preferred bank account. Users can play titles like Ludo, Rummy, Tic Tac Toe, Break the Bake, Fantasy Football, and Fantasy Cricket among others to earn rewards and real money. “The users can also utilize the winning points to buy discount vouchers of the leading brands on the platform,” says Paytm.

If you are already a member, you can add money by tapping on the Balance icon on the top-right of the home screen and choosing the ‘Add Money’ option. It is possible to transfer the desired amount via the preferred payment mode including Paytm Wallet, Net Banking, and Credit/Debit Card.

If you haven’t started with Paytm First Games, here’s what to do:

-Log onto https://paytmfirstgames.com/

-Enter your mobile number and click on the “Get App Link SMS” button to get a text message containing the mobile app link.

Also read: Paytm builds contactless in-store ordering solution for restaurants after lockdown

-Click on the link in the SMS to start the download and install Paytm First Games on your mobile phone.

-You can also scan the QR code on the website to install the Paytm First games app or download it from the Google Play store.

To create and account on the app you have to log in with the Paytm’s registered mobile number and password or via the OTP method.

Earlier this month, Paytm First Games reportedly saw a 200% increase in its user base with over half a million daily active gamers.