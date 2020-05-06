Poco F2 might launch on May 12, company sends out invites

All we know so far is that Poco is going to launch a 2nd generation phone one May 12, in all probabilities. The scales tip towards the Poco F2, but we’ll have to wait and find out. (HT Tech)

Xiaomi’s Spanish PR agency has reportedly sent out virtual invites for an event that is scheduled for May 12 and Poco’s Twitter account has also tweeted a video about revealing a 2nd generation phone. Now, this might be the Poco F2, a follow-up to the Poco F1 that was launched in 2018.

There is no concrete information to validate this, though. There have been some leaks about the existence of a Poco F2 and a Poco M2 Pro, but no confirmations yet.

According to Android Authority, who claimed to have received the Poco invite, the event will be held online on May 12. The time was not mentioned and there was no information either about whether it is going to be streamed or not.

A few days ago, Poco shared a video on Twitter with #WakeUpPOCO that showed screenshots of users talking about the Poco F2.

This was followed by another post on Twitter:

Then, on Wednesday, Poco posted yet another tweet with #POCOisBACK:

