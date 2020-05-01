Sections
Home / Tech / Poco F2 Pro Europe prices leaked online

Poco F2 Pro Europe prices leaked online

The Poco F2 Pro will come at a starting price of €649 (Rs 53,556 approximately) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space variant.

Updated: May 01, 2020 09:21 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times

Foco F2 is expected to be rebranded version of Redmi K30 Pro. (Xiaomi)

Xiaomi’s Poco F2 has been in the news for quite some time now. Reports in the past have not only talked about the specifications of the Poco F1 successor but they have also speculated about the design of the upcoming smartphone. Now, it looks like the Poco F1 successor will be called the Poco F2 Pro and it will come at a starting price of €649.

According to a Portuguese site 4gnews, the Poco F2 Pro will come at a starting price of €649 (Rs 53,556 approximately) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space variant. The other variant of the Poco F2 Pro will come with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space and it will be priced at €749 (Rs 61,803 approximately). The site notes that prices across other countries in the Eurozone are expected to be much lower than Portugal owing to the ‘private copy fee’ that the country imposes.

Interestingly, the site also shares detailed specifications that the Poco F2 Pro is likely to come with. As per its report, the Poco F2 Pro is likely to come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 60Hz.

It is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor that is coupled with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256 storage space. In terms of the camera, the Poco F2 Pro is likely to get a 20-megapixel pop-up camera and a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel primary lens, a 13-megapixel wide angle lens, a 5-megapixel telephoto lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens.



Additionally, the phone, as per the report, will be backed by a 4700mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It will also feature support for NFC, 3.5mm jack input and Wi-Fi 6.

Separately, reports hint that the Poco F2 or the Poco F2 Pro is going to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 Pro. Xiaomi so far hasn’t commented on the matter and so we will have to wait for the company to launch the phone to say more about it.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 35,000-mark, death toll at 1,147
May 01, 2020 09:29 IST
Can’t locate UNSC listed terrorists in Pak, Imran Khan govt tells UNSC panel
May 01, 2020 06:07 IST
Covid-19 outbreak brings local shops to the forefront of e-tail sector
May 01, 2020 09:00 IST
Live: Maruti sales down to zero in April due to Covid-19 lockdown
May 01, 2020 09:54 IST

latest news

Pathan describes MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh in one wordin
May 01, 2020 09:48 IST
Rishi Kapoor’s son-in-law Bharat Sahni writes heartfelt post
May 01, 2020 09:43 IST
Covid-19 lockdown: UP govt allows opening of betel mandis in 21 districts
May 01, 2020 09:42 IST
Amazon to spend $4 billion on Covid-19 expenses
May 01, 2020 09:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.