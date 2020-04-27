Poco F2 Pro spotted on Google Play listing as Redmi K30 Pro

Sections
New evidence further adds to the speculation that Poco F2 will launch as a rebranded Redmi K30 Pro, or it could be called Poco F2 Pro.

Poco F1 launched as a rebranded Redmi K30. Would the Poco F2 follow the same pattern? (HT Photo)

Poco India’s GM C Manhoman already confirmed that the Poco F2 will be very different from the Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro. Leaks however still speculate that the Poco F2 will be rebranded Redmi K30 Pro, and a new report further adds to it.

Google Play’s list of supported devices listing has been updated with “Poco F2 Pro”. Spotted by xda developers’ Mishaal Rahman, the listing shows Redmi K30 Pro as Poco F2 Pro. This confirms that the Poco F2 Pro will launch outside China as Redmi K30 Pro following the same pattern of Redmi K30 launching as Poco X2 in India. We’re not sure if there will be a Poco F2 Pro and Poco F2 or just one phone from the company.

 

Prior to this, leakster going by the name Xiaomiksha claimed that the global version of Redmi K30 Pro will launch as Poco F2 but it will skip the 5G support. There are however reports of a different Poco F2 smartphone dedicated for the Indian market. This one will be different from the Redmi K30 Pro, and it will have a common feature with Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 9 series.



It could be that the Poco F2 Pro will be a rebranded Redmi K30 Pro, while the Poco F2 will be a new phone altogether. Poco’s Manmohan had also confirmed that the Poco F2 will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor. There’s still confusion around the nomenclature for Poco’s upcoming phone but one can expect a rebranded Redmi K30 Pro.

