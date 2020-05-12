Poco F2 Pro to launch today: How to watch livestream, expected specs and more

Poco will be launching its second smartphone for the year later today. Poco F2 Pro will be unveiled globally through an online event scheduled to start at 20:00 GMT+8.

The launch event will be livestreamed and those interested in India can tune in at 5:30 pm to catch it live. Poco has so far confirmed only the phone’s name and nothing much about it. Poco F2 Pro hasn’t however escaped from the multitude of leaks that have appeared in the past few weeks. And all these leaks and rumours point to a rebranded Redmi K30 Pro.

The smartphone’s most recent leak by tipster Ishan Agarwal shows its design. As expected, Poco F2 Pro has an all-screen display with no punch-hole camera or notch. There’s a pop-up camera like the Redmi K30 Pro. Colour options for the Poco F2 Pro would be blue, purple and white, and either black or grey. The smartphone is also said to come in two storage options of 128GB and 256GB.

Poco F2 Pro is expected to come with Redmi K30 Pro specs like Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 chipset, 4,700mAh battery and 33W fast charging. It will feature a quad camera setup with a 64-megapixel sensor, a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. The pop-up camera will be a 20-megapixel sensor for selfies.

Pricing details for the Poco F2 Pro also leaked recently and it is expected to start at 570 Euros (Rs 46,800 approx) for the base 128GB model. As for the 256GB variant this could be priced at 749 Euros (Rs 61,400 approx).