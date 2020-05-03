Poco F2 rumour round up: Expected specifications, features, and more

Poco F2 rumours have picked up more pace in the last couple of weeks. In case you didn’t know, Poco F2 is one of the most awaited phones from the Poco brand. Since the comeback of Poco, albeit as an independent brand, there have been speculations about a Poco F2 with the high-end specifications low price tags. So far, Poco has launched a mid-ranger Poco X2. Let’s take a look at all the top rumours about the phone.

Poco F2 won’t be rebranded Redmi K30 Pro, but…

Poco India GM C Manmohan has confirmed the Poco F2 won’t be a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 Pro. The company had launched Poco X2 with specifications identical to Redmi K30 in China. Though Manhohan has made it clear that the Poco F2 will be different, rumours suggest the Poco F2 could still launch globally with Redmi K30 Pro-like specifications. The India version of Poco F2 could have different specifications.

Leaks

Last month, a new Poco smartphone was spotted on the IMEI database. The “Xiaomi: Poco (M2004J11G)” is said to be the Poco F2. Another Poco F2 Pro was spotted on Google Play Console. There have been other leaks as well.

European model

According to a recent listing, Poco F2 Pro will be priced at EUR 649 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is said to be priced at EUR 749.

Expected specifications

According to reports, Poco F2 could debut with Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 865 processor. The phone is likely to come with a 6.67-inch full HD+ display. It’s expected feature as many as four rear cameras. The phone is also said to support5G as well.