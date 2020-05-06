Poco F2 spotted on Chinese e-comm, reveals Redmi K30 Pro-like design

Sections
Redmi K30 Pro launched earlier this year with powerful specs Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.1. The Poco F1 successor could borrow most of these features.

May 06, 2020

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kul Bhushan, Hindustan Times

Poco F2 is coming soon (Xiaomi)

Poco F2 may very well be a rebranded Redmi K30 Pro or at least a lookalike. The elusive Poco F1 successor has been spotted on the popular Chinese e-commerce Gearbest. The listing reveals design identical to the Redmi K30 Pro which launched in China this year. The listing, which appears to be more of a promotional page, says “Poco is back! Most affordable -most powerful chipset.”

The Gearbest listing doesn’t reveal anything particular in terms of specifications but teases elements such as “super chip + large memory”, “true full screen”, “large battery+ fast charge”, and “excellent camera.” All these promo messages hint at the specifications of Redmi K30 Pro. For instance, the full screen could be the notchless K30 Pro which has a pop-up selfie camera mechanism.

That said, rumours are rife that Poco F2 will be the rebranded version of Redmi K30 Pro. Even though Poco India GM C Manmohan had said the phone will be quite different from the Redmi phone. In the recent weeks, most of the leaks have suggested otherwise. There are speculations the India version of Poco F2 will be different whereas the global variant could be the same as the K30 Pro.

That said, Redmi K30 Pro comes with an array of high-end specifications such as Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.1. The phone features a Samsung AMOLED full screen and rear camera that could do 3x optical zoom. For gaming enthusiasts, it has vapor cooling system. Redmi K30 Pro also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack.



