Sections
Home / Tech / Poco launches the Poco F2 Pro: Price, specs and all details

Poco launches the Poco F2 Pro: Price, specs and all details

This Poco flagship comes with a 6.67-inch full screen, four cameras on the back and a 4,700mAh battery.

Updated: May 12, 2020 18:36 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Jhinuk Sen, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Poco F2 Pro succeeds the Poco F1 that was launched in 2018 (Poco)

Following up the Poco F1 launched in 2018, Poco has launched the ‘powerfully cool’ Poco F2 Pro. Announced globally, the Poco F2 Pro comes in four colours and two variants.

For starters, the Poco F2 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch full-screen FHD+ AMOLED display with no notch and no punchole. Poco says that this phone comes with something they call the 360-degree ambient light sensor that makes the screen more intuitive to environmental light.

For security, there is the on-screen fingerprint scanner and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and the back of the device. The Poco F2 Pro runs Android 10 out-of-the-box and comes with a 4,700mAh battery with 30W fast charge support.

Since there is no notch and no punchhole, this obviously means one thing - a pop-up camera. Poco has housed a 20MP pop-up camera for selfies. On the back, there is a circular camera module placed right on the centre with four cameras - a 64MP primary shooter, a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens with a 123-degree field of view (FoV), a 2MP depth sensor and a 5MP telemacro lens.



The Poco F2 Pro runs on the Snapdragon 865 SoC and comes with 5G and WiFi 6 support. The smartphone also brings with it some old favourites like the IR Blaster, NFC and the 3.5mm headphone jack.

The latest flagship from Poco comes in four colours - Cyber Grey, Neon Blue, Phantom White and Electric Purple. You can buy the Poco F2 p=Pro in two variants - a 6GB/128GB and an 8GB/256GB.

The 6GB/128GB variant has been priced at 499 Euros (Rs 40,733 approx) and the 8GB/128GB variant will set you back by 599 Euros (Rs 48,896 approx). As and when the smartphone is launched in India, we expect the prices to be much lesser, so we will have to wait for that.

The smartphone is available from today on Gearbest and Ali Express and will come to other e-commerce platforms like Amazon soon. We don’t know anything about the India availability dates yet.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi to address nation at 8pm today, day after meeting with CMs on Covid-19 lockdown
May 12, 2020 13:40 IST
2 Lashkar terrorists who shot 3 CRPF jawans identified, one was from Pak
May 12, 2020 19:15 IST
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
May 12, 2020 17:03 IST
A sneezing KTR at state function causes flutter in Telangana
May 12, 2020 17:24 IST

latest news

Puppers paw paint artwork for their grandma as a Mother’s Day gift. Watch
May 12, 2020 19:40 IST
Anthony Fauci to tell lawmakers premature reopening could lead to ‘needless’ deaths
May 12, 2020 19:35 IST
RGSSH Recruitment 2020: 418 vacancies of Staff Nurse, LDC, and others on offer
May 12, 2020 19:31 IST
Kartik Aaryan is inspired by John Krasinski, shares good news in new video
May 12, 2020 19:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.