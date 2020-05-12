Poco launches the Poco F2 Pro: Price, specs and all details

Following up the Poco F1 launched in 2018, Poco has launched the ‘powerfully cool’ Poco F2 Pro. Announced globally, the Poco F2 Pro comes in four colours and two variants.

For starters, the Poco F2 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch full-screen FHD+ AMOLED display with no notch and no punchole. Poco says that this phone comes with something they call the 360-degree ambient light sensor that makes the screen more intuitive to environmental light.

For security, there is the on-screen fingerprint scanner and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and the back of the device. The Poco F2 Pro runs Android 10 out-of-the-box and comes with a 4,700mAh battery with 30W fast charge support.

Since there is no notch and no punchhole, this obviously means one thing - a pop-up camera. Poco has housed a 20MP pop-up camera for selfies. On the back, there is a circular camera module placed right on the centre with four cameras - a 64MP primary shooter, a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens with a 123-degree field of view (FoV), a 2MP depth sensor and a 5MP telemacro lens.

The Poco F2 Pro runs on the Snapdragon 865 SoC and comes with 5G and WiFi 6 support. The smartphone also brings with it some old favourites like the IR Blaster, NFC and the 3.5mm headphone jack.

The latest flagship from Poco comes in four colours - Cyber Grey, Neon Blue, Phantom White and Electric Purple. You can buy the Poco F2 p=Pro in two variants - a 6GB/128GB and an 8GB/256GB.

The 6GB/128GB variant has been priced at 499 Euros (Rs 40,733 approx) and the 8GB/128GB variant will set you back by 599 Euros (Rs 48,896 approx). As and when the smartphone is launched in India, we expect the prices to be much lesser, so we will have to wait for that.

The smartphone is available from today on Gearbest and Ali Express and will come to other e-commerce platforms like Amazon soon. We don’t know anything about the India availability dates yet.