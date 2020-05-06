Poco M2 Pro could be coming to India soon, spotted on Xiaomi India’s site

Sections
Poco M2 Pro could be the company’s third phone after Poco X2 and Poco F1. Here’s what we know so far.

Updated: May 06, 2020 14:06 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kul Bhushan, Hindustan Times

Poco may launch a new phone in India (HT Photo)

Even as Poco F2 rumours are doing the rounds, Poco may have planned a new smartphone for India. Dubbed Poco M2 Pro, the upcoming phone has been spotted on Xiaomi’s India RF exposure page. The listing has been since then removed.

According to mysmartprice, Poco M2 Pro is seen sporting M2001J2I model number. It’s also listed with 1.6 W/kg (over 1 g) SAR limit. No other detail about the Poco M2 Pro is available right now.

The listing comes after Poco F2 rumours have intensified online. According to reports, Poco F2 could be a rebranded version of Redmi K30 Pro. Poco India GM C Manmohan, however, had said that Poco F2 will be different from the Redmi K30 Pro.

Just yesterday Poco F2 was spotted on China’s Gearbest e-commerce site. The listing revealed Redmi K30 Pro-like design and hinted at similar specifications.



Redmi K30 Pro had launched in March this year. The phone comes with high-end specifications such as Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, UFS 3.1, and LPDDR5 RAM. It comes with Samsung AMOLED full screen display. It has a pop-up selfie camera. The phone has a 3.5mm headphone jack. For gaming users, it comes with vapor cooling system.

