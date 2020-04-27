PUBG adds bots to public matches on Xbox One, PS4 to help new players

Bots will help bridge the skill-gap between the pros and the new players coming in for the first time to this battle royale. (PUBG )

PUBG Corp, the developers behind the PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, has added bits to public matches on consoles to help new players learn the ropes. This will help bridge the gap between the skills of PUBG pros and new players just starting off.

“While PUBG veterans continue to hone their skills and improve, we’re seeing more often that many newer players are being eliminated early with no kills – and oftentimes with no damage dealt,” explained lead project manager Joon H. Choi in a blog post published on PUBG.com.

“In an effort to provide more ways for players to hone their skills and be able to fully enjoy what PUBG has to offer, we’ve decided to introduce bots with Update 7.1,” Choi added.

In the blog, Choi detailed three main priorities the PUBG team considered when they were building the console bots. These included “carefully laying out navigation meshes across the entire map in a way that prevents bots from throwing themselves off a cliff, a carefully balanced shooting system that allows players to avoid fire using authentic evasive action and ensuring bots concentrate on seeking out, looting, and arming themselves with the most appropriate gear during each phase of the game”.

“While there were many other factors that went into programming PUBG’s bots, these were the three we felt carried the most potential impact on a match,” wrote Choi.

“We hope that introducing bots will help players get more shooting practice and kills, a higher average survival time, and maybe even that first exciting chicken dinner. Basically, the full battle royale experience,” he added.

Choi also said that this is just the first iteration of bots on PUBG on console and that they will be monitored for improvement over the coming months.Experienced players with high matchmaking ratings will be less likely to encounter bots in their games. Competitive, ranked PUBG will not feature bots.

Serving to lower the barrier of entry to the cutthroat genre, bots are already a feature in PUBG on mobile. They were also added to the other battle royale game, Fortnite, via an update in October 2019.