Sections
Home / Tech / PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update: Mad Miiramar, Golden Mirado,P90 and more confirmed

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update: Mad Miiramar, Golden Mirado,P90 and more confirmed

PUBG Mobile has confirmed what’s coming on May 7 with the 0.18.0 update. Here’s all you need to know.

Updated: May 01, 2020 14:57 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update coming with updated Miramar, new vehicle and weapons. (PUBG Mobile)

PUBG Mobile announced it is rolling out a new update on May 7. It has now teased new features coming with the 0.18.0 update including the updated Miramar map.

Miramar 2.0 had been rumoured and leaked for quite some time and PUBG Mobile has now confirmed it. The updated PUBG Mobile map will be called “Mad Miramar”. There isn’t much revealed about Miramar 2.0 but leaks suggest it will have abandoned parts of a race track, new water town, new city and a new ruins area as well. Mad Miramar is also expected to feature some heavy sandstorms in some areas.

 

More new additions coming with PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update include the Win94 weapon with a 2.7x scope. There’s also a new submachine gun called the P90 which is equipped to shoot up to 50 bullets at once. P90 will be available in Arena Mode only when it launches. PUBG Mobile is also adding a new Canted Sight attachment which players can use as a secondary scope. Players will be able to toggle between the primary scope and the canted sight.



PUBG Mobile is also getting a swanky new Mirado vehicle which comes in a flashy golden colour. There’s also going to be a vending machine and a new “Cheer Park” which is said to be a new social function. It could also be a new area in Miramar but nothing’s confirmed as yet. PUBG Mobile recently added amusement park to Vikendi.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pakistan leans on China to remove its terrorists from UNSC sanctions list
May 01, 2020 13:58 IST
CDS Bipin Rawat, 3 service chiefs to address press at 6pm today
May 01, 2020 16:01 IST
PM Modi meets ministers to firm up lockdown-exit strategy
May 01, 2020 13:33 IST
No cricket but India lose No.1 Test spot for 1st time in 4 yrs. Here’s why
May 01, 2020 12:40 IST

latest news

Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani seeks to prove debt plan sceptics wrong
May 01, 2020 16:02 IST
‘Don’t panic’: Jharkhand CM assures others as state’s migrant workers take train from Telangana
May 01, 2020 16:02 IST
MHT- CET 2020 remains postponed, don’t belive in rumours, says CET cell
May 01, 2020 16:01 IST
Non-subsidised LPG cylinder price slashed in metros. Here are the latest rates
May 01, 2020 16:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.