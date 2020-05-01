PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update: Mad Miiramar, Golden Mirado,P90 and more confirmed

PUBG Mobile announced it is rolling out a new update on May 7. It has now teased new features coming with the 0.18.0 update including the updated Miramar map.

Miramar 2.0 had been rumoured and leaked for quite some time and PUBG Mobile has now confirmed it. The updated PUBG Mobile map will be called “Mad Miramar”. There isn’t much revealed about Miramar 2.0 but leaks suggest it will have abandoned parts of a race track, new water town, new city and a new ruins area as well. Mad Miramar is also expected to feature some heavy sandstorms in some areas.

More new additions coming with PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update include the Win94 weapon with a 2.7x scope. There’s also a new submachine gun called the P90 which is equipped to shoot up to 50 bullets at once. P90 will be available in Arena Mode only when it launches. PUBG Mobile is also adding a new Canted Sight attachment which players can use as a secondary scope. Players will be able to toggle between the primary scope and the canted sight.

PUBG Mobile is also getting a swanky new Mirado vehicle which comes in a flashy golden colour. There’s also going to be a vending machine and a new “Cheer Park” which is said to be a new social function. It could also be a new area in Miramar but nothing’s confirmed as yet. PUBG Mobile recently added amusement park to Vikendi.