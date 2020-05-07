PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update rolls out today with Mad Miramar, P90 weapon, and more

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update is rolling out today for players globally. The new update packs a ton of features including Mad Miramar, more weapons, improvements and bug fixes.

The new PUBG Mobile update can be downloaded from Google Play for Android users, and the App Store for iOS. The highlight of this update is Mad Miramar which brings new additions to Miramar map. There’s an oasis located in the northern part of the map, and the ‘Urban Ruins’ can now be found in the northwest corner. Mad Miramar also brings a new racetrack that runs through the whole map.

There’s also a new Golden Mirado vehicle which will be available as only one spawn. Miramar map also gets new vending machines, sandstorm effects, new achievements and rewards.

As confirmed earlier, PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 brings a new P90 weapon which has been added to the ‘Arena’. It fires 9mm rounds and has a magazine capacity of 50 shots. ‘Classic Mode’ gets a new ‘Canted Sight’ attachment which is compatible with most assault rifles, submachine guns, sniper rifles, light machine guns and some shotguns. It’s also getting a new ‘Jungle Adventure’ mode which can be entered randomly while looking for a match in Sanhok.

The results screen has also been improved with a new detailed results section. Here, players can find all details of every weapon they used in the game. Players can also check match statistics and compare their stats with others in the same tier.

PUBG Mobile will soon roll out a new ‘EvoGround’ mode called ‘Bluehole Mode in Erangel. As for Royale Pass Season 13, it will be available on May 13. You can find the full patch notes of 0.18.0 here.