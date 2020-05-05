PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update: Teaser video reveals what’s new in Mad Miramar

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update will roll out on May 7. PUBG Mobile has already teased what’s coming with this update like Mad Miramar, Golden Mirado, P90 weapon and more. PUBG Mobile has now shared a video highlighting the new changes on Miramar.

The desert map on PUBG Mobile is getting an update with a very Mad Max Fury-like theme. The new additions to Miramar include ‘The Ruins’ which will be located in the north-west corner of the map. There’s also a new racetrack in Mad Miramar which features rollercoaster-like tracks for players to have some crazy driving experience.

PUBG Mobile is also adding ‘The Oasis’ in Mad Miramar. This was first introduced on the PC version of PUBG in 2018.

Other than Mad Miramar, PUBG Mobile is also getting a couple of new things with the latest update. Among weapons, there’s a new Win94 weapon with a 2.7x scope, and a new submachine gun called the P90 which is equipped to shoot up to 50 bullets at once. P90 will however be available only in Arena mode.

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 is also adding a new Canted Sight attachment which players can use as a secondary scope. Players will be able to toggle between the primary scope and the canted sight. The very swanky new Mirado vehicle which comes in a flashy golden colour is also arriving with this update.

More features include a vending machine and a new “Cheer Park” which is said to be a new social function.