PUBG Mobile: Here’s a crash course in all the game pointers a newbie will ever need

Maybe you haven’t been playing PUBG Mobile for as long as your other friends, but we have a crash course for you as far as in-game terms are concerned and if you acquaint yourself with these, it will be that much easier for you to understand the rules and work towards that chicken dinner.

For all PUBG Mobile newbies, here’s a list of things you need to learn:

- Let’s start with chicken dinner, PUBG Mobile is a Battle Royale game, you are being dropped on a limited playing field with a number of other players and the last player alive wins the ‘chicken dinner’.

- In order to survive and win, you need to collect weapons and gear from various spots on the map, killing other players as you move around. In PUBG Mobile, you can move around the map on foot or using cars and motorcycles to bridge long distances.

- Be on the move instead of just camping out in one place, because as the match progresses, the zone where it is safe to breathe contracts. Therefore, you will have to constantly keep an eye on the map to see where the zone shifts.

- Before you start, you can choose whether you want to play alone (Solo), teaming up with another player (Duo) or in a group of four (Squad). The game tallies your efforts for each variant separately.

- As you collect points for each game and your rating progresses, your status will be elevated from “Bronze” to “Silver”, “Gold”, “Platinum”, “Diamond”, “Crown” and finally “Ace” and “Conqueror”. Up to “Crown”, each medal has five tiers that you need to achieve before moving up to the next medal.

- Lastly, points are calculated according to your performance in the game, with an emphasis on survival. You don’t need to be a super killer to progress. You will advance even if you don’t win any matches. Survive long enough, stock up on gear, take care of your health and kill the occasional enemy, and slowly but surely, you will be rising through the ranks.

Make a fierce landing

When you are on the plane, take a look at the map and pick a strategic spot where you want to land and jump. Bigger cities and prime locations like the prison offer a lot of loot. You can gear up fast, but for sure you will have a lot of company.

For a beginner, it is recommended to use a defensive strategy: drop as far away from the hot zones and the plane path as possible. This will help you manoeuvre during the drop. Parachute into small settlements on the fringes of the map where you could gear up in peace, using the eye tool to see if any opponents dropped in the vicinity. Always be on the lookout.

Gear up

Pick up the first gun you find and do not be picky. It is better to encounter any opponent with a revolver than with your bare hands. Then quickly proceed through houses and sheds to collect automatic weapons, ammunition, scopes, a protective vest, and a helmet. Wear a backpack so you will be able to carry more stuff. Pick up some grenades and a molotov cocktail, those might come in handy in the end game.

Collect all med packs, med kits, bandages, painkillers, and energy drinks. They help you maintain your health and give you energy boosts.

Choose your gun wisely

While the widely popular AKM is a powerful weapon, it’s also an unwieldy beast. As a beginner, a SCAR or fully equipped M416 are beautifully rounded weapons that will have you prepared for any situation.

Another good choice is the UMP equipped with a suppressor/compensator, vertical grip, and a scope that makes it a reliable and precise weapon for close to mid-range combat and its 9mm ammunition is available all over the map.

Be on the lookout for danger

Avoid places like Pochinki or the military base and move around carefully, always looking for cover. If you dropped away from beaten paths, you will probably encounter a few bots first. But as the match progresses, the chance of encountering enemy players dramatically increases. Always be on the lookout and do not rush into houses that have been looted, as there might somebody be camping on the top floor.

As a beginner it is also advisable to avoid airdrops. While they might contain powerful weapons or fancy gear, the heat around them is mostly not worth the risk.

Do not freeze when you’re being attacked

Keep moving and zigzagging around to make yourself a hard target. Do not just drop to the ground, snipers may easily make you out from the distance. Keep moving, find cover, all the while trying to figure out where you are being attacked from.

Be a team player

Playing in squads and duos has many advantages. Not only do you learn from seasoned players, but when you are knocked out by the enemy your teammates can come to your rescue and revive you.

Additionally, have your teammates back especially when they are knocked out. You can communicate with them via voice or chat. Point your teammates to loot they might want and share your loot with them.

Make friends

When you are teamed up with random strangers who have proven to be great team players, add them as friends. As in any multiplayer, there are some rather toxic people out there trying to ruin the game for everybody.

Finally, the last and most valuable tip is - Be patient with your squad members.