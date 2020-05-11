Sections
Home / Tech / Qualcomm launches Snapdragon 768G mid-range processor for gaming smartphones

Qualcomm launches Snapdragon 768G mid-range processor for gaming smartphones

The Snapdragon 768G has Kryo 475 CPU that is claimed to be 15% better than 765G along with Adreno 620 GPU that also gives a 15% bump in graphic rendering performance.

Updated: May 11, 2020 16:39 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Robin Sinha, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Since the Snapdragon 768G has the same architecture as the Snapdragon 765G, it is both pin and software compatible with phones that run on Snapdragon 765 and 765G (Qualcomm)

Back in December, Qualcomm updated its mid-range processor line up for smartphones with the Snapdragon 765G. This was launched alongside the flagship Snapdragon 865 processor. Five months after the launch, Qualcomm has now unveiled Snapdragon 768G, which is claimed as the successor to 765G. Like before, the ‘G’ denotes that this is a gaming-centric processor. It is also similar to the 765G in terms of architecture but adds some performance improvements.

The Snapdragon 768G has Kryo 475 CPU that is claimed to be 15% more powerful than the one used in 765G. This comes along with the Adreno 620 GPU that also gives a 15% bump in graphic rendering performance. Made using 7nm process, the smartphone processor has a clock speed of up to 2.8GHz and supports other features like X52 modem, Bluetooth v5.2, WiFi 802.11ax, Spectra 355 ISP, up to QHD display at 60Hz and FHD at 120Hz, and Quick Charge 4+ technology.

Also read: Huawei overtakes Qualcomm as top semiconductor in China for the first time

It has been said that since the Snapdragon 768G has the same architecture as the Snapdragon 765G, it is both pin and software compatible with phones that run on Snapdragon 765 and 765G. This means OEMs have the option to upgrade their current 765-based smartphones by swapping it with 768G (that now has a performance boost), and introducing them as a new variant in the market.

We are yet to see how many will actually do it.



Qualcomm release states that over 280 devices are being developed with the firm’s Snapdragon 765, Snapdragon 768G, and Snapdragon 865. Although the firm has not revealed when exactly we will see this processor coming in phones, a recent teaser by Xiaomi for the Redmi K30 5G did mention it running on the Snapdragon 768G. So, this might just be the first smartphone with this chipset. We will have to wait and see.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Human nature to want to go home’: PM Modi on migrants at meet with CMs
May 11, 2020 15:43 IST
‘Centre should not play politics’: Mamata Banerjee at video-conference with PM Modi
May 11, 2020 16:05 IST
Railways’ ticketing website crashes as soon as sale window opens, it apologises
May 11, 2020 16:51 IST
‘Should work together, fight Covid-19’: China to India after Sikkim face-off
May 11, 2020 16:35 IST

latest news

Confronted Sehwag, can ask Gambhir too: Akhtar denies ‘hook’ sledging
May 11, 2020 17:01 IST
Former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini gets bail in 1991 abduction case
May 11, 2020 17:00 IST
Villagers pay tribute to Irrfan Khan by naming locality after him
May 11, 2020 16:56 IST
Tim Paine reveals to have soiled himself during Ashes last year
May 11, 2020 16:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.