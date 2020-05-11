Qualcomm launches Snapdragon 768G mid-range processor for gaming smartphones

Since the Snapdragon 768G has the same architecture as the Snapdragon 765G, it is both pin and software compatible with phones that run on Snapdragon 765 and 765G (Qualcomm)

Back in December, Qualcomm updated its mid-range processor line up for smartphones with the Snapdragon 765G. This was launched alongside the flagship Snapdragon 865 processor. Five months after the launch, Qualcomm has now unveiled Snapdragon 768G, which is claimed as the successor to 765G. Like before, the ‘G’ denotes that this is a gaming-centric processor. It is also similar to the 765G in terms of architecture but adds some performance improvements.

The Snapdragon 768G has Kryo 475 CPU that is claimed to be 15% more powerful than the one used in 765G. This comes along with the Adreno 620 GPU that also gives a 15% bump in graphic rendering performance. Made using 7nm process, the smartphone processor has a clock speed of up to 2.8GHz and supports other features like X52 modem, Bluetooth v5.2, WiFi 802.11ax, Spectra 355 ISP, up to QHD display at 60Hz and FHD at 120Hz, and Quick Charge 4+ technology.

It has been said that since the Snapdragon 768G has the same architecture as the Snapdragon 765G, it is both pin and software compatible with phones that run on Snapdragon 765 and 765G. This means OEMs have the option to upgrade their current 765-based smartphones by swapping it with 768G (that now has a performance boost), and introducing them as a new variant in the market.

We are yet to see how many will actually do it.

Qualcomm release states that over 280 devices are being developed with the firm’s Snapdragon 765, Snapdragon 768G, and Snapdragon 865. Although the firm has not revealed when exactly we will see this processor coming in phones, a recent teaser by Xiaomi for the Redmi K30 5G did mention it running on the Snapdragon 768G. So, this might just be the first smartphone with this chipset. We will have to wait and see.